ST. PAULS — Everyone knows about Summer Bullard’s terrific pitching abilities, and she reminded everyone of them when she no-hit Hoke County in a Robeson County Slugfest semifinal Tuesday.

Bullard pitched again in the tournament final as her Purnell Swett team faced Lumberton — but this time she made just as large an impact at the plate.

A two-run home run in the fifth inning helped Purnell Swett break the game open Wednesday, sending the Rams to a fifth Robeson County Slugfest championship with an 8-2 victory.

“It feels great, because my ninth-grade year we lost it against Lumberton, so I call it revenge,” said Bullard, who was named tournament MVP. “We all wanted it because it was a big goal for us, and we achieved it. I’m very proud and I’m amazed at that game — my adrenaline was pumping all night.”

Bullard’s homer came as part of a five-run fifth that turned the game permanently to Purnell Swett (17-2). Tied at 2-2 after four innings, Chan Locklear reached on an error to start the inning and scored on an go-ahead RBI single by Chloe Locklear, who was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and was named to the All-Tournament team. Bullard’s homer to left field gave the Rams a 5-2 lead.

“I finally hit a home run after about two years,” said Bullard, who had three total hits including a double. “It means a lot to me, and my adrenaline was pumping then too, more than it every has. … She threw me inside all night so I kind of adjusted and backed off the plate, backed up in the box, and I just caught it perfectly. When I hit it I knew it was gone, so it was the most amazing moment ever.”

“Summer, pitching-wise, has done it all year,” said Purnell Swett coach William Deese, who earned his 100th career win. “She’s one of the best around. It’s good to see here lately that she has started swinging the bats. If you come watch us in batting practice, today she probably hit 10 out. It’s good to see that she finally got one, finally connected on it, and it’s good for her confidence. When she hit the ball, she just took it to another level, another notch.”

Angelica Locklear doubled and a Josey Locklear single advanced Angelica Locklear to third; Georgia Locklear singled to plate Angelica Locklear, and Josey Locklear scored on an error for a 7-2 lead.

“Just like yesterday, we had a big fifth inning again,” Deese said. “You may look at it as we start slow or something — no, we don’t, we just learn to adjust. Once we adjust we do our job. … They had a couple of defensive errors, defensive miscues, and we hit the ball.”

“I would’ve liked to have seen that game if we had gotten out of that inning, going to the bottom of the fifth 2-2, and put a little more pressure on them,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said.

Bullard struck out nine batters and allowed two runs on seven hits, earning the win. She struck out 32 batters in three tournament games.

“My confidence was really high tonight, higher than it’s ever been,” Bullard said. “I just threw my heart out and gave it all I’ve got on the field, so I’m proud of myself.”

Lumberton (14-7) scored two runs in the third inning to tie the game with three straight singles; Tiara Stueck’s hit scored Alona Hanna and Alyssa Stone.

“We definitely played better than we did the first time against them,” Register said, referencing an 11-1 loss to the Rams on March 29. “I thought we hit the ball better against (Bullard) tonight overall, and through about five innings we had a chance; it just kind of got away from us in the fifth inning.”

Angelica Locklear put Purnell Swett on the scoreboard in the first inning with a two-RBI single. The Rams’ final run came in the sixth with back-to-back doubles by Chan Locklear and Chloe Locklear.

Halona Sampson took the loss for Lumberton, allowing five earned runs and 15 hits. Lumberton’s defense committed five errors behind the sophomore right-hander.

Angelica Locklear had three hits and two RBIs and Josey Locklear, and All-Tournament selection, had two bunt singles. Georgia Locklear had two hits and an RBI and Chan Locklear had one hit for the Rams.

Jalyn Herndon had two hits and Hanna, Stone, Kaleigh Martin and Nyiah Walker each had one for Lumberton; Hanna and Sampson were the Pirates’ All-Tournament honorees.

Purnell Swett’s fifth Slugfest title extends the record already held by the Rams for the most tournament championships. This was the third straight tournament with a Lumberton-Purnell Swett championship game, dating back to 2018 — Purnell Swett won two of the three — and the fifth straight tournament in which one of the two schools was the champion.

“These girls played their heart out, they came determined to win this week. This is big for the county, it’s big for each school,” Deese said. “These girls wanted to win this year, it’s been a couple years (since we played the Slugfest). … Lumberton’s a good team, the girls played hard, and I guess when you play Lumberton you’re going to step up and try your best to beat them, and that’s what we did.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.