MOUNT OLIVE — Dory Hines has been named the new head coach of the University of Mount Olive men’s basketball team, athletic director Joey Higginbotham announced Thursday. Hines served the last two seasons as an assistant coach at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Dory Hines back home to UMO,” said Higginbotham, who recently stepped down from the men’s basketball head coaching position to take the athletic director’s role. “Dory is a winner and also an incredible educator of young men. I know he will work tirelessly to put his student-athletes in a position to succeed on the court, in the classroom and in our great community. He had a great career here as a player and I’m even more excited see him succeed here as our next head men’s basketball coach.”

“Thank you to the search committee and Director of Athletics Joey Higginbotham for this unbelievable opportunity,” Hines said. “I’m so excited, humble and appreciative about coming home to the University of Mount Olive. Dreams do come true! Couldn’t ask for a better opportunity to continue to grow and impact our student-athletes lives on a daily basis. I’m ready to get to work.

While at UNCP, Hines specialized in cross-functional player development and was the head academic coordinator for the team. During Hines’ time, the Braves had a school-best record in wins going 27-4, earning a trip to the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament, during the 2021-22 season.

A Kinston native, Hines began his coaching career as an assistant varsity basketball coach in 2014 at Arendell Parrott Academy in Kinston. In 2017, Hines was promoted to the head men’s basketball coach. Following five years at Parrott, he became the assistant men’s basketball coach at Lander University. While at Lander, he assisted the Bearcats in winning the 2020 Peach Belt Conference Championship after a 23-8 season.

Hines returns to UMO after playing for the Trojans from 2010-14. He was a four-year team captain for UMO and is still the school’s game (16) and career (622) assists leader. Hines is also 3rd all-time in career rebounds (710) and assists in a season (173). He also recorded the only recent triple-double in program history in his final season with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists against Pfeiffer. In 2013 he was the NCAA Statistical Champion for assist to turnover ratio (3.0).

Hines received his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Mount Olive and went on to obtain his master’s in athletic administration from Coker University.