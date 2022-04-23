FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion rallied all the way back from an early 5-0 deficit, but the UNC Pembroke baseball team tacked up six unanswered runs behind a clutch relief effort from freshman Will Harris on the way to an 11-5 victory over the Patriots in Friday’s series opener at Sparrow Stadium.

It was the first collegiate victory for Harris, who struck out two and surrendered just two hits across four relief innings for the Braves (30-13, 18-7 CC). The result snapped a five-game win streak for Francis Marion (28-14, 15-10) who had captured 11 of its last 12 outings heading into the weekend.

The Patriots sent 11 batters to the plate in a 5-run fourth inning that knotted up the evening. Lex Tuten, Isaac Schuck and Bill Hanna registered consecutive one-out RBI singles, and the Patriots pulled to within a lone run via a failed pickoff attempt. Will Hardee’s RBI single with the next at-bat evened up the score at five runs apiece.

Bobby Dixon absorbed Halton Hardy’s first offering to load up the bases for the Braves in the fifth, and the visitors took the lead for good on Trent Harris’ sacrifice fly seconds later.

UNCP tacked up a quartet of insurance runs in the seventh, including a 2-run single from Gage Hammonds with the fourth at-bat of the frame. Spencer Faulkner completed the damage later in the inning on a 2-run single with two outs showing.

Gage Hammonds, Spencer Faulker and Christian Jayne each had two hits for the Braves, with Hammonds driving in three runs and scoring two and Faulkner and Jayne each earning two RBIs.

Isaac Schuck and Will Hardee each had two hits and an RBI for the Patriots and Darius Nobles also had two hits.

Halton Hardy took the loss for Francis Marion.

The Braves will close out the road portion of their 2022 schedule, as well as their weekend series with the Patriots, with a 2 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday at Sparrow Stadium.