GARNER — The Soaring Eagles Track Club is seeking volunteers to help with running a track meet this summer honoring the memory of Lee Vernon McNeill, a St. Pauls native and U.S. Olympian who died last year.

The Lee Vernon McNeill SETC Invitational Meet will be held on July 16 at Garner Magnet High School.

Volunteer roles include event set up, cleanup and break down, tickets/gate entry, security, medical trainer, concessions, floaters, volunteer coordinator, packet pick up, award, clerking, starting line coordinator, event sheet runner, COVID compliance, hurdles crew, long jump, high jump, shot put, discus and javelin.

To volunteer visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e4cadae22a0fec61-leevernon or contact the meet director, Benjamin Bondurant, at 919-585-3392 or coordinators Tasha Simpson at 919-818-8546 or Mikel Simpson a 919-818-8577.

“Each slot has multiple shifts and we encourage you to sign up for as many slots as you have the capacity to help in efforts to make this event a success,” the event’s website says. “This will be an all-day event, with several opportunities to volunteer and a great way to get your entire family involved.”

Proceeds from the event will go to establishing a scholarship for one male and one female track athlete in McNeill’s honor.

Teams can register to compete at coacho.com or at soaringeaglestrackclub.com. Individual and high school athletes can register, but must be a registered member of USA Track and Field and/or AAU. Registration is $8 per event, or $25 per relay.

Admission is $10; tickets are available at gofan.com.

For questions email [email protected] or call 919-818-8548.