LUMBERTON — The Carolina Bears semi-pro football team sits in a tie for first in the American Football Federation standings with three games left in the season.

The Bears earned a 38-6 road win against the Carolina Falcons Saturday to improve to 5-1 this season. They are currently tied for the league lead with the Williamsburg Colonials, with the Chesapeake Bay Sharks currently a half-game back at 4-1. The Bears are also ranked No. 1 in the league power rankings published on the AFF’s website.

The Bears have won four straight games since a season-opening 12-8 loss to the Carolina Red Devilz on March 12. Before Saturday’s win, they defeated the Carolina Falcons 20-0, the Goldsboro Jets 20-14, the Williamsburg Colonials 24-22 and the Columbus County Wranglers 34-12.

The Bears host the Carolina Red Devilz at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and up, or $5 for ages 5 to 12; concessions will be available.

The Bears were established as the Robeson County Bears in the spring of 2020 and played that fall in the Central Carolinas Football League, going 3-5, before playing in the spring of 2021 in the Coastal Football Alliance, finishing 5-3.