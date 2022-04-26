PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett baseball team took a big lead early en route to a 17-1 win over Douglas Byrd at home Monday.

Purnell Swett (8-12, 6-7 United-8 Conference) scored eight runs in the first inning, then added three in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth. Douglas Byrd (0-16, 0-13 United-8) scored one run in the third inning.

The Rams outhit the Eagles 14-2. Jacob Chavis led the way with three hits and Zac Strickland, Zaviar Lowry and Camden Hunt each had two.

Strickland had three RBIs, Zaviar Lowry had two and seven other Rams players had one each. Chavis and Keithyn Hunt each scored three runs; Waydan McMillan, Camden Hunt, Zaviar Lowry and Jaythan Locklear all scored twice.

Jaythan Locklear earned the win, allowing one run on two hits with nine strikeouts in five innings.

The Rams host Hoke County on Wednesday.