PEMBROKE — A dominant performance inside the circle by The University of North Carolina at Pembroke freshman softball player Kinsley Sheppard and an NCAA provisional mark in the high jump by track and field’s Orlandus Gamble led to each earning weekly awards from Conference Carolinas Tuesday.

Sheppard recorded victories in all three starts last week and posted an ERA of 1.00. The Laurinburg native threw 21.0 innings allowing just 11 hits and three runs. Sheppard fanned 24 batters and had a batting average against of .151. She sits fifth in the conference for wins (13) and seventh for strikeouts (111) this season.

Sheppard started the week going to distance against Barton and registering a season-high 12 strikeouts. The newcomer followed up that performance with an eight-strikeout outing against Belmont Abbey, and capped off the stellar week with her second shutout of the season against Converse.

The Braves will make their appearance at the Conference Carolinas tournament on Thursday when they play Erskine in the opening round of games. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. at Tyger River Park in Duncan, S.C.

A native of Kings Mountain, Gamble cleared 2.11-meters for a runner-up finish in the high jump at the UofSC Open Saturday. The leap currently stands alone as the top mark among Conference Carolinas student-athletes in 2022. He was the only Division II athlete in the top-5, and outdid 12 NCAA Division I student-athletes in the event.

The Braves now turn their attention to the Conference Carolinas Championships set to begin on Friday. The two-day meet will take play in Mount Olive at the Ray McDonald Sr. Track & Field Complex.