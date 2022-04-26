LUMBERTON — Lumberton junior guard J.B. Brockington was named as an honorable-mention All-State selection when HighSchoolOT announced its All-State team Tuesday.

Brockington averaged 13.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game this season; he helped lead Lumberton to a 21-7 record, including a runner-up United-8 Tournament finish, and a second-round state playoff appearance.

The Pirates’ point guard was named The Robesonian’s Robeson County Player of the Year, and also earned the United-8 Conference Player of the Year award.

The first-team All-State selections include Richmond’s Paul McNeil; second-team honorees included Terry Sanford’s Davis Molnar and Seventy-First’s Xavier Tubbs-Matthews. Pine Forest’s Tristin Hawkins and Seventy-First’s James Scott each earned honorable-mention honors, as did Northwood Temple’s JaQuante Harris, the brother of St. Pauls sophomore guard Jashontae Harris.

HighSchoolOT’s All-State team honors players from all classifications across both the North Carolina High School Athletic Association and the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association.