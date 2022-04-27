PEMBROKE — Senior Bobby Dixon doubled, homered and drove in three runs to lead a 10-hit attack for the UNC Pembroke baseball team as the Braves struck early and often on the way to an 12-2 victory over visiting USC Aiken on Tuesday afternoon at Sammy Cox Field.

It was the fifth-straight win for the Braves (33-13) who used Tuesday’s result to officially claim the four-game season-long series with the Pacers that started with a combined no-hitter by Trystan Kimmel and Darren Bowen on opening day. It was the third-straight loss for USC Aiken (19-25) who claimed a 5-3 triumph over the Black & Gold — their only win of the season series — on February 6 in Pembroke.

Four pitchers saw action a pre-determined rotation for the Braves, with everyday third baseman Trent Harris (1-0) emerging with the win after striking out four and allowing just two hits in 2 1/3 innings of work.

Christian Jayne opened up the bottom of the first with a solo blast to right field, and Bobby Dixon launched a two-out solo homer deep over the left field fence later in the frame.

Dixon finished 3-for-3 with a double, a homer and four runs scored; Jayne had two hits and Garrett Littleton also had two hits with a double and an RBI.

Josh Sharp led USC Aiken with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Jeff Cyr had a hit and a run and Jose Hernandez scored a run after reaching base with a walk.

Grant Stanford (0-1) took the loss for the Pacers.

The Braves will close out a four-game home stand, as well as their 2022 regular-season schedule, this weekend with a Friday/Saturday series against Conference Carolinas foe Emmanuel (17-29, 9-18 CC) at Sammy Cox Field. The squads will open up the weekend with a single game on Friday at 6 p.m. Get your tickets ahead of time by visiting UNCPBraves.com/Tickets.