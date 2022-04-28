Lumberton’s Samuel Ervin looks to return the ball during his and Mason Collins’ doubles match against D.H. Conley in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A dual team state playoffs Wednesday in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys tennis team lost 9-0 to visiting D.H. Conley in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A dual team state playoffs Wednesday.

The loss doesn’t diminish what the Pirates accomplished this season, though, with a 12-2 mark prior to postseason play.

“They’ve done really well,” Pirates coach Harold Utley said. “They’ve improved so much — they listened. They’re good kids.”

D.H. Conley, the No. 9 seed, won all six singles matches and all three doubles matches.

In singles, No. 8 Lumberton’s Samuel Ervin lost 6-1, 6-3; Mason Collins lost 6-1, 6-1; David Ervin lost 6-3, 6-0; Ethan Stevens lost 6-1, 6-2; Connor Blake lost 6-0, 6-0; and Dixon Davis lost 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Samuel Ervin and Collins lost 8-4; David Ervin and Stevens lost 8-3; and Blake and Davis lost 8-1.

D.H. Conley advanced to the second round, where it will face top-seeded Pinecrest next week.