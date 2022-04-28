LUMBERTON — The Lumberton softball team earned a 15-0 win in four innings against visiting Seventy-First Wednesday, as the Pirates did not allow a hit in the game.

Four pitchers combined for the no-hitter; Halona Sampson struck out the side in the first, Kaleigh Martin struck out the side in the second with one walk, Abbie Mayers struck out two batters in the third and Alona Hanna fanned two in the fourth.

Lumberton (15-7, 7-6 United-8 Conference) scored seven runs in the first inning, three in the second and five in the third. The Pirates totaled eight hits and Seventy-First (1-14, 1-12 United-8) made two errors.

Hanna had two doubles and four RBIs for the Pirates, Jalyn Herndon had two hits with a double and three RBIs, Alyssa Stone had a hit, Tiara Stueck had a double, Martin had a double and one RBI and Carlee Register had one hit and three RBIs.

The Pirates also beat the Falcons 21-0 on March 25.

Lumberton will host Purnell Swett on Friday.

Lady Rams lose tight game to Seventy-First

The Purnell Swett girls soccer team lost 3-2 to Seventy-First Wednesday in Fayetteville.

Josie McLean scored both goals for Purnell Swett (9-6-2, 4-5-1 United-8), and Jayden Jacobs had one assist.

Seventy-First (6-4-3, 5-4-2 United-8) played to a 2-2 draw with the Rams on March 29.

Purnell Swett hosts Jack Britt Thursday.

Gray’s Creek shuts out Lady Pirates

The Lumberton girls soccer team lost Wednesday’s senior night game to Gray’s Creek by a 5-0 final score.

Gray’s Creek (11-3-1, 8-2-1 United-8) scored all five of its goals in the first half.

The Bears also defeated the Pirates 2-0 on March 25.

Lumberton (4-13, 2-8 United-8) plays Friday at Douglas Byrd.