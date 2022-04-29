GREENVILLE, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke softball team continued a time-honored tradition for itself on Wednesday afternoon when three student-athletes — Jordan Adcox, Samantha Allred and Mary Sells — were all named to the 2022 Conference Carolinas Softball All-Conference squad.

It is the ninth-straight season that the Braves have sent at least one representative to the all-conference listing, and the 11th time in the last 18 years that multiple Braves have earned all-league laurels. Adcox earned all-conference nods for the second-straight season, while Wednesday’s announcement marked the first all-conference nod for both Allred and Sells.

An everyday starter for the Braves behind the plate, Adcox was tabbed as a second-team recipient after posting a .354 (45-for-127) batting average during the regular season. The Fayetteville native registered 45 hits, including 18 of the extra-base variety (5 HR), while also tallying 30 RBI and 34 runs scored. The redshirt senior also compiled a .575 slugging and .444 on-base percentage as well, while registering 11 multiple-hit and 10 multiple-RBI contests.

A native of Vass, Allred saw action in 29 games, logging 27 starts at designated player, on her way to second-team honors. Allred, who earned Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month recognition in March, finished the regular season with a .355 (27-for-76) batting average, six doubles and three home runs, while also accounting for 18 RBI and 18 runs scored. The newcomer hit .571 (16-for-28) across a 10-game hitting streak from March 29 to April 14.

A key force in UNCP’s offensive lineup, Sells earned second-team honors after a regular season that saw her record a team-best .386 (51-for-132) batting average to go along with 20 RBI and 38 runs scored. The everyday starter at shortstop, Sells registered eight extra-base hits, including seven doubles, while also drawing 15 walks and posting a 13-for-14 success rate on stolen base attempts.