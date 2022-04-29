DUNCAN, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke softball team tacked up runs in four innings and used an walk-off double from Samantha Allred to knock off Erskine 5-4 in the opening round of action at the Conference Carolinas Softball Tournament at Tyger River Park. Madison Dyson fanned a career-high nine batters to help the Black & Gold overpower Mount Olive 8-1 in the double-elimination tournament.

The result marked the 27th win of the season for the Braves (27-15) — their most victories since the 2016 season — and also gave the Black & Gold triumphs in its first two conference tournament games for the first time in the NCAA Division II era of the program. The seventh-seeded Braves advance to Friday’s quarterfinal action where they will take on sixth-seeded Emmanuel at noon. The Lions upset third-seeded Barton, 8-2, earlier on Thursday.

The Braves remain in the winners bracket of the Conference Carolinas Tournament and face Emmanuel on Friday. First pitch is set for noon at Tyger River Park.

vs. Erskine

Tatum Brummitt and Jordan Adcox singled to start the third inning of the Braves’ first game of the day against Erskine, and each advanced a base after an ill-timed throwing error from Erskine (13-27). Samantha Allred singled through the left side to score Brummitt, while Adcox scored on the next wild pitch.

Patience at the plate paid off for Erskine in the sixth after drawing five walks and scoring two runs on those walks.

Jordan Adcox beat out an infield single to the shortstop to get the bottom of the seventh inning started. Samantha Allred smacked a double to deep center field to score Adcox for the game-winning run.

Allred and Adcox each had two hits, with Allred earning two RBIs, and Emily Biddle had a double and an RBI for UNCP.

Kinsley Sheppard struck out seven batters in 5 2/3 innings pitched; reliever Madison Dyson (10-6) earned the win.

Kaley Ingle (10-13), who was the losing pitcher, also homered for Erskine and had two RBIs. Kyndall Chandler had a triple for the Flying Fleet.

vs. Mount Olive

In the nightcap, the Braves put runners on first and second in the fifth inning after Emily Biddle single and a walk from Samantha Allred. UNCP picked up singles from Lauren Hilbourn, MaKenna Sibbett and Marijo Wilkes to plate two runs and take a 4-1 lead.

Adcox had three hits with a double and an RBI, Mary Sells had three hits and Hilbourn had two with two RBIs for UNCP.

Madison Dyson (11-6) pitched all seven innings with nine strikeouts.

Hannah Killough (19-9) took the loss for Mount Olive (39-12) and Kylie Emanuele had a double and an RBI for the Trojans.