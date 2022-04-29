FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton girls soccer team earned a 10-0 road conference win Thursday against Douglas Byrd.

Lumberton (5-13, 3-8 United-8 Conference) scored 10 goals in the first half. Due to the margin, the game was ended at halftime.

Diamond Harris scored three goals for the Pirates, Mia Brayboy had two goals and two assists, Morgyn Clay had one goal and one assist, Emily Velasquez and Emerson Gist each scored two goals and Alexis Kemp had one assist.

Douglas Byrd, which has not scored a goal this season, is 0-12 overall and in conference play.

The Pirates host Seventy-First on Tuesday.