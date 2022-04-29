LUMBERTON — Three high school golfers from Robeson County will tee off early Monday morning at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A Mideast Regional, played at Pinehurst No. 6.

Lumberton’s Daniel Zeng will tee off Monday at 8 a.m. and Nick Byrd will start at 8:10 a.m.; both will start on hole No. 1. Purnell Swett’s Jameson Locklear will start at 8 a.m. on the 10th hole.

All three have had interesting paths to qualify; Lumberton’s pair have each overcome injuries.

“We’ve had a bunch of limp noodles out here,” Pirates coach Bryant Edwards said.

Byrd, a junior, qualified for regionals for the Pirates last season, but after the completion of his sophomore year suffered an elbow injury while skateboarding.

“After two months of being out because of my arm from this, I was starting to slowly come back to it,” Byrd said. “I started around the putting green, then eventually made my way to the driving range and then playing as much as I could. It wasn’t too bad, it wouldn’t hurt much until after about 12 or 13 holes, then it’d get a little sore so I’d have to stop. I healed quite nicely and it’s healed pretty good; every now and again it still lends me issues, cold days, too much exertion or anything, it can cause a couple issues, but other than that I’m about 95%.”

Byrd has averaged around the mid-80s, with a best score of 84, this season. He hopes to draw on the experience of competing at regionals last season as he returns Monday.

“I was hoping pretty hard that I’d make it, because it’s really fun to play and be up there at those nice courses, and it’s just a lot of fun,” Byrd said.

“He was the No. 1 golfer last year on the team and made regionals last year, the only player to make regionals last year off the team,” Edwards said. “He just got cleared to play right before the season. He’s had some complications during the year, but he’s battled through it, competed every match for us, and he’s played pretty well.”

Zeng, playing his freshman season, has been the Pirates’ top player this year, consistently shooting in the low 80s with a best round of 80.

“He’s picked up a lot of loose ends for our team and he’s played very well,” Edwards said. “He’s going up against a couple seniors that he’s matched up within the regionals Monday, so it’ll be a good test for him.”

Zeng’s injury comeback has been after surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee last year. Doctors initially weren’t sure they could even repair it, Zeng said — he would have had to wait until age 17 and then returned for a transplant — but surgery was successful and he was able to return to the course.

“Golf is a very difficult sport to put down and pick back up, so being out of the sport for, I think it was four months, definitely hurt me, and I’m definitely easing into the transition where I’m starting to play more,” Zeng said. “As to how it’s actually affected me, I’d say the break was good because it allowed me to focus on my mentality, as to how I want to actually approach the game of golf when I’m playing, versus the physical aspects.”

While Zeng is playing at regionals for the first time, he said the Pirates’ competition this season has prepared him well for the event.

“It’s not my first time playing with elite-level golfers, especially playing the season I did and some of the competition we were up against,” Zeng said. “I’m trying to take it just like it’s any other tournament. I know it’s regionals and it’s kind of a big deal, but as far as I’m concerned, I’m playing the course and my own game.”

The Rams’ Locklear began playing golf about 2 1/2 years ago, and began playing competitively just a year ago.

“He hasn’t been playing that long,” Purnell Swett coach Matthew McNeill said. “Last year he was the most improved on the team, and this year he’s kept that momentum going and he’s our best player … He’s worked hard.”

Locklear has averaged in the low 90s this season with a best score of 88.

“Golf’s not an easy sport,” Locklear said. “You’ve got to be really mental, and I had to go through that this year, so if anybody says it’s easy, it’s really not. But it’s really exciting because you get to play these top courses where pros play, and compete against people you don’t really know, and try to beat them.”

Just a sophomore, Locklear hopes to use this regionals appearance to help him get better with two years of high-school competition remaining.

“I’m not a pro golfer, I’m an OK golfer right now, but I plan on getting better,” Locklear said. “The next two years I plan on shooting under par, or the 70s at least, 80s, decent scores. I just want to have fun my years of high school.”

The same is true for the Pirates with a junior and a freshman participating. All three players qualified as individuals after both teams narrowly missed advancing as a team behind United-8 Conference foe Gray’s Creek.

“We’re still young,” Edwards said. “(Nick) is a junior, (Daniel) is a freshman, so bringing them both back next year is going to be really good for us.”

“We started gaining a lot of momentum and we closed the gap significantly against Gray’s Creek,” McNeill said. “It’s my expectations that we as a team qualify for regionals next year. Our kids kept getting better and better.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.