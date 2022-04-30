Purnell Swett beats Lumberton, clinches United-8 championship

The Purnell Swett softball team celebrates after clinching the United-8 Conference championship at the conclusion of Friday’s game at Lumberton.

Purnell Swett’s Summer Bullard hugs Chloe Locklear after the Rams clinched the United-8 Conference championship at the conclusion of Friday’s game at Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Last year, the Purnell Swett softball team clinched a conference championship with a come-from-behind, walk-off win in the regular-season finale against Lumberton.

The Rams’ game Friday against the Pirates wasn’t quite as dramatic as last year’s — head coach William Deese didn’t slam his helmet on the ground in celebration this time — but the outcome was the same: Purnell Swett beat Lumberton to clinch the United-8 Conference regular-season championship, earning back-to-back conference titles for the first time in program history.

This time it came with a 7-1 victory, as Summer Bullard was dominant in the circle and the Rams took advantage of some Pirates miscues.

“To win the Slugfest, and turn around and win the conference championship, that’s a great accomplishment,” Deese said. “This was one of our goals; this is what we talked about at the beginning of the season.”

“The feeling is unexplainable of going back-to-back conference champions, because I don’t think it’s ever been done in this program before,” Bullard said. “I’m on top of the world right now and I don’t know how to feel.”

Bullard took a perfect game into the fifth and allowed one run on three hits, striking out 11 Pirates batters with no walks, earning her third win this season against Lumberton.

“This is my third time facing Lumberton, and I thought they were going to tie me down, but I just kept them off-balance with the curve,” Bullard said. “Emotions were high going into this game, so we just kept the momentum high and just kept it until the end and fought until the last out.”

“She was in command; the girl that got the (first) hit, she swings the bat well, and they’ve got some girls that do swing the bat well, that are dangerous, but for Summer, that shows her dominance this year,” Deese said.

Offensively, Chan Locklear gave the Rams (19-2, 13-1 United-8) the lead with a solo home run in the top of the first inning.

“I don’t be thinking about nothing; I just go up and hit,” Chan Locklear said. “It made me happy, excited.”

“They made a comment when (Chan) hit the home run, you’ve got to score at least one to win,” Deese said. “I was like, that makes sense, and we scored that one and it pushed us to where we needed to be. It was a big spark for us, it got us rolling.”

The rest of Purnell Swett’s runs were unearned as Lumberton (15-8, 7-7 United-8) committed four errors.

“Defensively, all three games we’ve played them we’ve had a bunch of errors, uncharacteristic of when we play other teams,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “But Swett has a lot of talent on that team, they’re a very good team, they hit the ball hard, they put it in play — we’ve just got to make plays when we play them.”

Chan Locklear and Bullard each scored third-inning runs on errors and Chloe Locklear scored on Angelica Locklear’s RBI groundout; the three-run frame gave Purnell Swett a 4-0 lead.

Nyla Mitchell singled in the fourth and Bella Finelli came home on an outfield error on the play, making it 5-0. Purnell Swett scored two more runs in the sixth, when Mitchell came home on an error and Chan Locklear scored on a wild pitch.

“They made some defensive miscues,” Deese said. “But that’s been us all year — once you make a mistake, we’re going to capitalize on it.”

Nyiah Walker’s leadoff double in the fifth broke up Bullard’s bid at perfection; Walker was ultimately stranded at third. An inning later, Carlee Register reached on a bloop single and scored on an Alyssa Stone sacrifice fly.

“(Bullard) is good,” Register said. “She’s definitely the best in the county, and maybe the best in the conference, but she’s going to carry them a long way.”

The Pirates stranded two baserunners in the sixth before Bullard struck out the side to end the game in the seventh.

Halona Sampson took the loss for Lumberton, allowing 11 hits but just one earned run with one walk and two strikeouts.

“(Sampson) is a bulldog for us,” Register said. “If we make a few plays for her maybe that thing’s a little tighter at the end, just like in the Slugfest if we’d have kept that game 2-2.”

Bullard had three hits and Mitchell, Chan Locklear and Georgia Locklear each had two for Purnell Swett. Chan Locklear scored three runs.

Purnell Swett will have first-round bye as the top seed in the United-8 Conference Tournament, which begins Monday. Lumberton and South View will face off as the No. 4 and 5 seeds after matching 7-7 regular-season records; which team will host that first-round game will be determined by a coin toss Saturday as the teams split two regular-season meetings.

“Even though we lost tonight I really feel like we did some things good, with all those sophomores, growing up a little bit,” Register said. “Getting put in a tough environment — and every game from here on out’s going to be tough — we can build on some of the things we did do good and carry that into the conference tournament, and hopefully conference after that.”

The Rams will host the winner of the Lumberton-South View game in the semifinals Tuesday, and would host the championship game if they advance.

“It’s not one person, it’s not two people, it’s everybody — from practice, from everything we’ve done, it takes a team, and when one teammate’s not doing their job, not getting hits or whatever, these other girls are picking them up,” Deese said. “I’m extremely proud of them.”

