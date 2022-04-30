LUMBERTON — The Lumberton baseball team scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh, culminating in Kendall Anderson’s walk-off single, to come from behind and stun Purnell Swett 8-7.

“We waited until the end, but I told them if we put pressure on them we could make a little run,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said. “(Purnell Swett pitcher Jacob) Chavis kept us off-balance. We got him off the mound; that’s what we were trying to do because he pitched a heck of a ballgame. (Lumberton pitcher Garret Smith) didn’t have his best stuff, Damion (Robinson) came in and kept us in the ballgame, and we walked it off at the end.”

Purnell Swett (8-14, 6-8 United-8 Conference) scored three runs in the third inning, one in the fourth and three in the sixth to lead 7-2; Lumberton (12-9, 9-5 United-8) scored two in the fifth before their seventh-inning comeback.

Chavis pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. Keithyn Hunt came on in relief and took the loss for Purnell Swett.

Smith allowed four runs, with only one earned run, on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts in four innings pitched; Robinson allowed three unearned runs with no hits, two walks and three strikeouts over the last three innings, earning the win.

Anderson’s game-winning hit, the 10th of the game for Lumberton, came as he pinch-hit for Shaun Henderson; he was the ninth batter in the inning for the Pirates.

“I told Kendall before hand, you’re going to pinch-hit for Sean, he batted last, so if you come up you’re going to be getting the game-winning hit — and dang if he did,” McLamb said. “He knows his role on our team is he comes off the bench and hits for us. That’s his role, and he came up big for us.”

Jacoby Brayboy had three hits for Lumberton and Jackson Davis and Jacob Conner each had two. Smith had two RBIs and Brayboy, Sam Beck, Anderson and Caleb Maynor each had one; Jakob Gerald scored twice and Brayboy, Davis, Tashaun Stocks, Beck, Smith and Conner each had one.

Waydan McMillan had two of Purnell Swett’s five hits and an RBI; Chavis and Keithyn Hunt also had RBIs for the Rams. McMillan and Riley Locklear each scored twice and Zac Strickland, Chavis and Zaviar Lowry each had one.

Lumberton will play at South View in the first round of the United-8 Tournament after earning the No. 5 seed, coming out on the wrong end of a three-way tie for third. Purnell Swett will play at Jack Britt.

In other local baseball action, St. Pauls defeated Fairmont 9-1 to complete the two-game Southeastern Athletic Conference series sweep.