PEMBROKE — The 24th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team got at least one base hit from all nine batters in its order and plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to blow past Emmanuel, 7-2, in Friday’s series opener at Sammy Cox Field.

It was the sixth straight win for the Braves (34-13, 21-7 CC) who tacked up 14 hits on the night, including four of the extra-base variety. It was the eight loss in the last nine outings for the Lions (17-30, 9-19).

Sophomore Darren Bowen (1-2) struck out six and allowed just three hits over six innings of work to pick up his first win of the campaign Freshman Will Harris struck out four over the last three frames to notch his first collegiate save.

In the key sixth inning, the Braves opened the frame with six straight hits, including 2-run singles from both Wellington Guzman and Gage Hammonds. Garrett Littleton tallied a RBI double as well.

Spencer Faulkner had three hits and a run for UNCP, Hammonds had a hit, two walks and three RBIs and Guzman had two hits and two RBIs.

Cody Minnis had two hits and a run for Emmanuel, Yeshua Saint had a home run and two RBIs and Kyle LaCross had a double.

Ryan Smith (2-2) took the loss for the Lions.

The Braves will close out their weekend series on with a 1 p.m. Saturday doubleheader at Sammy Cox Field. UNCP will honor its six-member senior class prior to start. Get your tickets ahead of time by visiting UNCPBraves.com/Tickets.

Braves softball battles, but ousted from league tourney

Emmanuel scored four runs in the opening inning and put 10 hits in play to secure a 6-3 victory over the UNC Pembroke softball team on Friday afternoon in the opening game of the day for the Conference Carolinas Tournament. The Braves loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh inning against Belmont Abbey, but 6-5 in an elimination game of the tournament hosted at Tyger River Park.

The Braves finished the season with a 27-17 regular season record, 14-10 in conference play, and a record and went 2-2 in tournament play.

vs. Emmanuel

In the bottom of the first, Kyna Cheney singled and advanced to second on the throw. Cheney scored on a groundout and scored on a single from Mackenzie Hogan. A single up the middle from Kya Santiago put runners on first an second for the Lions. Ellee Varner singled to score Hogan and Santiago, and after an ill-timed throwing error, Varner scored for a 4-0 lead.

Jordan Adcox drew a seventh-inning walk and stole second on a wild pitch. Emily Biddle singled to score Adcox, followed by an RBI single from Samantha Allred to plate Biddle.

Samantha Allred had three hits and Biddle had two, with both earning RBIs, for UNCP. Kinsley Sheppard (13-6) took the loss in the circle.

Ellee Varner had two hits and an RBI and Jaryn Gibson had a double and two RBIs for the Lions (37-20). Kaitlyn Pickens (9-3) was the winning pitcher and Maddie Edwards earned her third save.

vs. Belmont Abbey

Marijo Wilkes knocked a sixth-inning single to the outfield gap to score Lauren Hilbourn who reached on a fielder’s choice. Emily Rose singled to the center field to move Wilkes to third, but an ill-timed throwing error allowed Wilkes to score and knot the score at 5-5.

In the bottom half, Belmont Abbey (32-14) put runners on first and second after Hailie Mele walked and Bailey Presley singled. Cameron Cooper smacked a double to the left center field grass to drive in the go ahead run.

Adcox had two hits, including a double, and Biddle and Emily Rose each had two hits and an RBI for the Braves; Samantha Allred had three hits and MaKenna Sibbett had two. Tatum Brummitt (0-2) took the loss.

Cameron Cooper had three hits, with a double, and two RBIs for the Crusaders, Bailey Presley had two hits and an RBI and Mackenzie Sprinkle had a double and an RBI. Abby Craver (15-7) earned the win.