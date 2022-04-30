Arrested Potential, Inc. tournament results

Arrested Potential, Inc.’s seventh annual At-Risk Children Computer Lab Charity Golf Tournament raised $8,850 for the after-school tutoring and computer lab last Saturday.

Fifty-two golfers teed off at Pinecrest Country Club to raise money to help the nonprofit upgrade computers, purchase computer software, provide nutritional snacks and academic incentives.

“It was another incredibly successful fundraiser,” said Gene Jones, CEO of Arrested Potential. “Participants and sponsors in this tournament are directly impacting our students, helping them to improve their academic progress, and closing the digital divide that impacts the achievement gap.”

The tournament winners were James T. Powers, Tom Jones, Larry Holmes and Michael Graham. The team of Mike Grant, Nate Waddell, Michael Rich and Dejuan Green finished second, and Moses Prince, John Golson, Eugene Carmichael and Jerry Carmichael finished third.

Mike Graham won the closest-to-the-pin contest and Harold Johnson won the longest drive.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club were Warren Bowen and Roy Williamson with a 65; they won a scorecard playoff over runners-up Tommy Lowry and Johnny Hunt. The closest to the pin winners were Lowry and Bob Slahetka.

Last week’s winners were were Thomas Locklear and Lonail Locklear with a 64, two strokes ahead of runners-up Lee Hunt and Williamson. David Evans and Gene Brumbles were the closest to the pin winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

In other Pinecrest news, Cliff Nance bettered his age this week when the 70-year-old shot a 68.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The first Thursday Evening Scramble of the year will be played on Thursday, May 5 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person, nine-hole captains-choice format with an entry fee of $20 for members and $25 for non-members, which includes a meal after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 by Wednesday the week of the tournament to sign up.

The first Senator Danny Britt Golf Tournament will be played on Friday, May 27 with a 10 a.m.shotgun start. This will be a four-person captains-choice format with an entry fee of $300 per team or $75 per player, which includes one mulligan and one ladies tee. For more information and to enter the tournament contact Rory McKeithan at 910-734-0649.

James Smith and Tommy Lowry were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Ricky Harris and Larry Lynn Locklear. The second flight was won by David Evans and Jerry Long with Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen coming in second. Joe Bostic and Jeff Dahl were the third-flight winners followed by Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich. Bob Antone, Ricky Harris, Tommy Lowry and Prentice Harris were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Bob Antone with a 68, Eddie Williams 70, Mitch Grier 72, David Miller 72, Richard Coleman 73, Aaron Maynor 74, Andy Andrews 74, James Barron 74, Dennis Andrews 75, Elliott Davis 75, Ricky Hamilton 75, Jimmy Green 75, Alton Haggins 75, Ronnie Cox 76, Clifton Rich 76, Justin Chavis 76, Butch Lennon 76, Tim Moore, 76, Chris Barfield 76, Atlas Warwick 77 and Rick Baxley 77.

