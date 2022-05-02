PEMBROKE — The 24th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team got a pair of solid starts from right-handers Branden Kunz and Evan McLean, as well as two solid relief showings from southpaw Landen Smith, to key a pair of victories on Saturday that completed a weekend sweep of Emmanuel. Wellington Guzman tagged a pair of home runs to pace the Braves to a 7-2 win in the opener, while Christian Jayne hit a go-ahead homer in the fifth inning to fuel a 3-2 win in the nightcap.

The wins highlighted Senior Day for the Braves (36-13, 23-7 CC) who closed out the regular season with eight-straight wins en route to securing the No. 2 seed for next week’s Conference Carolinas Tournament in Wilson. It was the ninth and 10th setbacks in the last 11 outings for Emmanuel (17-32, 9-21).

Kunz (8-1) struck out six and did not surrender an earned run in five innings of work in Saturday’s opener to pick up his eighth win of the season, while McLean (7-1) struck out five in 5-1/3 innings pitched in the second game to notch the seventh win of his rookie campaign. Smith closed out both contests and finished his afternoon with a dozen strikeouts in 5-2/3 innings pitched. He notched his seventh save of the campaign with 3-2/3 innings of relief in the nightcap.

Second-seeded UNCP will battle the winner of Wednesday’s Conference Carolinas Tournament play-in game between fifth-seeded Erskine and eighth-seeded Barton in Thursday’s first round. First pitch of that contest is scheduled for 3 p.m. Ticket information for the 2022 Conference Carolinas Baseball Tournament can be found at ConferenceCarolinas.com/Tickets.

Game One

Emmanuel capitalized on two ill-timed errors by the Braves in the second inning to put a pair of runners into scoring position with no outs, and eventually pushed across a run on Vinny Antinori’s RBI groundout.

In the bottom half of the inning, Bobby Dixon drew a 5-pitch walk to lead off the frame, moved into scoring position on an ensuing sacrifice bunt and eventually scampered home with the tying run thanks to Blake Hinson’s two-out single. Hinson took advantage of a passed ball and two wild pitches to come across with the go-ahead run, and Wellington Guzman hit a towering solo homer to close out the scoring.

Guzman hit two home runs in the game, with three RBIs; Christian Jayne had two hits, with a double, and an RBI and Garrett Littleton had two hits and a run.

Cody Minnis had two hits and a run for Emmanuel, Khalib Bayona had a eouble and Brody Campbell had a hit, a walk and an RBI. Colby Fields (1-8) was the losing pitcher.

Game Two

Emmanuel put a pair of runners into scoring position with one out in the third inning, and took its first lead of the weekend on Cody Minnis’s sacrifice fly to left field.

The Braves loaded the bases with their first four at-bats in the fourth, and evened the score back up on a sacrifice fly from Trent Harris.

UNCP’s Andrew Mills singled to lead off the fifth, but it was Christian Jayne’s two-out blast over the right field fence three batters later that gave the Black & Gold the lead for good.

Gage Hammonds had two hits and a run for UNCP.

Luke Patty had two hits, Dustin Frost had a double and scored and Johnathan Manibusan had a hit and an RBI for Emmanuel. Jake Denham (6-5) took the loss for the Lions.

Smith named Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Week

A pair of phenomenal relief appearances in the 24th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team’s weekend sweep of visiting Emmanuel has resulted in Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Week laurels for senior Landen Smith, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

Smith, an Archdale product, struck out a dozen batters in 5 2/3 innings of relief work across both halves of Saturday’s doubleheader sweep of the Lions at Sammy Cox Field. The southpaw struck out five and did not allow a hit in either the sixth or seventh innings of the game two victory, and then struck out seven and scattered two hits across 3 2/3 innings pitched en route to notching his seventh save of the season in Saturday’s nightcap.

Smith has made 84 appearances for the Black & Gold over the last five seasons while logging 242 strikeouts in 202.0 innings of work. He has compiled a 3-1 record, a 3.05 ERA and seven saves in 44 1/3 innings pitched this season.