MOUNT OLIVE — Quanterra Harrison and Jaela Thomas each broke their own school records as well as registering NCAA provisional qualifying marks, while the UNC Pembroke track & field teams recorded four event titles to help both teams finish second at the Conference Carolinas Track Championships on Saturday afternoon at the Ray McDonald Sr. Track & Field Complex.

Harrison started the day with an event title in the 100-meter, and broke her year-old record in the 400-meter Hurdles on the way to a runner up finish. Thomas bested her school record in the 200-meter Dash that she set earlier this season while finishing second in the event. Both Harrison and Thomas teamed up with Azariah Stewart and Dy’Air McCormick for a second place finish in the 4x100m Relay.

On the men’s side, Joshua Chepkesir claimed the title in the 5000-meter Run, and finished in the runner-up spot for the 1500-meter Run. The 4x100m Relay team comprised of Javion Seger, Caleb Baldwin, Jaidin Thomas, and Travon Morrow won the event with a time of 41.28. The 4×400 Relay team of Ervin Almanzar, DaMarr Harvey, Jamal Stephens and Walker Mabe also stood on top of the podium with a time of 3:15.25.

The men’s team finished the championship with a total of 155 points, which was 53 points behind Mount Olive who registered 208 points. On the women’s side, the Black & Gold compiled 125 points, and finished second to Mount Olive with 201 total points.The squads combined for 21 all-conference honors over the two days.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday when they compete at the Mount Olive Final Qualifiers meet. The meet will be held at the Ray McDonald Sr. Track & Field Complex.