HOPE MILLS — Three first-inning runs held up for the duration of the game Monday as the Purnell Swett baseball team earned a 3-2 win over Jack Britt in the United-8 Tournament quarterfinals.

Purnell Swett (9-14), the No. 6 seed, did not score after its three-run first inning; third-seeded Jack Britt (11-9) scored single runs in the third and sixth.

The Rams’ first two runs came on a Keithyn Hunt home run, which scored Waydan McMillan after his leadoff double. Michael Jacobs, a courtesy runner for Riley Locklear, scored Purnell Swett’s third run of the inning on an error.

Riley Locklear had two hits and McMillan, Zac Strickland and Keithyn Hunt each had one for Purnell Swett.

Chandon Sanderson pitched six innings, allowing two runs on two hits with five walks and four strikeouts, and earned the win. Jaythan Locklear allowed one hit in a scoreless seventh inning, earning the save.

Landen Edwards, Donavan Whitfield and Logan Charlesworth had one hit each for the Buccaneers. Whitefield and Charlesworth each scored a run and Whitfield had the team’s lone RBI.

Whitfield took the loss, with two earned runs allowed on four hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.

The Rams will face the winner of Monday’s game between Cape Fear and Seventy-First in the semifinals on Tuesday.

In other United-8 Tournament action, South View defeated Lumberton 7-6.