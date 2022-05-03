HOPE MILLS — An injury kept Halona Sampson off the field for the Lumberton softball team for nearly a month earlier this season. Since returning, she’s showed steady improvement in the circle, working her way back to peak form.

That culminated Monday in one of the Pirates’ biggest games of the season.

Sampson threw a two-hit shutout, propelling the Pirates to a 3-0 win over South View in the quarterfinals of the United-8 Conference Tournament.

“She was lights out tonight,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “She hit her spots. It was almost like Coach (William) Britt — he’s our pitching coach and calls our pitches — it was almost like a video game. He was basically dialing it up and she was hitting the spots, moving the ball around, had good movement on the ball, good velocity. She threw the ball really good tonight.”

The fourth-seeded Pirates (16-8) advanced to face top-seeded Purnell Swett in the tournament semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Pembroke. The Rams reached the semifinals through a first-round bye.

Sampson didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning; Katie Caras broke up the no-hit bid with a two-out single. The sophomore right-hander didn’t allow a walk, with two hit batsman, and struck out eight Tiger hitters in seven innings.

Sampson did not pitch from March 18 until April 12 with an injury to her throwing elbow. Her April 12 return came in a relief appearance against Gray’s Creek, and she pitched all nine innings in a first-round win over East Columbus in the Robeson County Slugfest on April 16. After four additional appearances since, Sampson made her first scoreless start of the season in Monday’s win.

“It was a rough three weeks that I was out; I was bored and ready to get back at it,” Sampson said. “And then just recovering and getting back to where I can get back to a full game like this was the best thing ever.”

Behind Sampson, three early runs were enough for the Pirates to win. The first scored in the first inning after Alona Hanna led off the game with a double, was sacrificed to third and scored on Tiara Stueck sacrifice fly.

After the Pirates stranded two in the second, they scored two runs in the third. Jalyn Herndon led off with a single and stole second before Stueck drove her in with a double; Stueck then advanced onto third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.

“I just had to find the right pitch to hit,” Stueck said. “There were a couple inside pitches I didn’t like, then I found my one inside pitch and (hit it).”

“We hit the ball pretty good tonight — we hit the ball right at them; their shortstop made a lot of good plays,” Register said. “But we had some timely hits. Last time we played them here we left runners in scoring position every single inning. So for us to be able to push those runs across, and we played solid defense tonight, only had one error, that was a good team effort. When Halona’s dealing like that, a couple runs is all you’re going to need.”

South View (10-10) only had one big scoring threat, which came in the seventh, when Jessica Penfield was hit by a pitch and Malona Vega singled, putting runners at first and second with one out. Sampson induced a pair of pop-ups to herself to record the final two outs of the game.

Carlee Register had two hits for Lumberton and six Pirates had one each. Paige Ford pitched the first five innings and took the loss for South View.

Lumberton will now face Purnell Swett for a fourth time this season in the United-8 semifinals. The Rams have won the first three meetings by scores of 11-1, 8-2 and 7-1, sweeping the two regular-season conference games and the Robeson County Slugfest championship game; Lumberton has totaled 15 errors in the first three games.

“I’ve said it all year, they’ve got the talent, this is their year — but it’s tough to beat a good team four times,” Register said. “We’re not going in there to lose it by no means; we’re going there to win, and we’re going to do whatever it takes to try to win that ballgame. Clean defense is going to be a good key for us; play a clean defensive game, get some timely hits and who knows at the end.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.