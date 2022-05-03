PINEHURST — Three local high school golfers participated in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A Mideast Regional, played Monday at Pinehurst No. 6.

Jameson Locklear from Purnell Swett finished best of the three players with a round of 99 on the 6,634-yard, par-72 layout; he finished in a tie for 57th.

Lumberton’s Daniel Zeng shot a 101 to place 61st; Pirates teammate Nick Byrd shot 104, for 64th.

None of the three placed high enough to advance to the state tournament.

The three players had earned their way to the regional as individuals; the Pirates and Rams teams did not qualify.

Pinecrest’s Holland Giles shot a 3-under-par 69 to win the tournament. Holly Springs’ Kose Owens was second with a 70 and Pinecrest’s Hudson Griffin and Isar Joshi shot 72 and 73, respectively, to place third and fourth.

Pinecrest also won the team competition with a 1-over-par 289, 12 strokes ahead of runner-up Green Level.