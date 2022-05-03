POTOMAC, Md. — In an event normally held close to home, William McGirt will instead play in the Washington, D.C. area this week as he competes in the Wells Fargo Championship.

The event normally takes place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, but is being held at TPC Potomac at Avanel Farm in Potomac, Maryland as Quail Hollow is preparing to host the Presidents Cup in September.

McGirt will tee off at 1:05 p.m. Thursday on the 10th hole, paired with Tyler Duncan and Matt Kuchar. The trio will start their second round at 7:45 a.m. Friday on hole No. 1.

McGirt, a Fairmont native, has never played in a PGA Tour event at TPC Potomac, which previously hosted the now-defunct Quicken Loans National. He has made six previous Wells Fargo Championship starts, five of which were at Quail Hollow, and has made the cut twice with a high finish of 17th in 2016. His last start in the event was a missed cut in 2017, the last time the event was held at another course, Eagle Point in Wilmington.

McGirt missed the cut in his last PGA Tour start, the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, three weeks ago, and has missed the cut in six of his 10 Tour starts this season. He is ranked 209th in the FedExCup standings.

Statistically, he ranks outside the top 125 on Tour this season in every strokes gained category except strokes gained: around the green, in which he is 10th (plus-.478 average).

McGirt is making the 23rd start in a 29-event major medical extension on the PGA Tour; he has earned 75 of the 375 FedExCup points required to maintain his Tour playing status at the end of the extension.

Defending Wells Fargo champion Rory McIlroy is the heavy favorite; other notable players in the field include Tony Finau, patrick Reed and Webb Simpson.