PEMBROKE — Registration is open for the Lumbee Games, part of the annual Lumbee Homecoming to take place in late June and early July in Pembroke.

The Lumbee Games include wrestling on June 25, swimming on June 27, tennis on June 30 and 3-on-3 basketball on July 1.

Wrestling

The wrestling event will be June 25 at the English E. Jones Athletic Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Registration and weigh-ins will take place 12:30-1:30 p.m.

The tournament will begin at 1:45 p.m. under high school/”folk style” rules. Wrestlers should wear shorts and t-shirts, or singlets.

Wrestlers will be grouped by age and ability, and each wrestler will wrestle between two and four matches. Bouts will be three one-minute periods for age 12 and up, or periods of one minute, 30 seconds, 30 seconds for other age groups. Custom Lumbee Games medals will be given to first, second and third in each age class.

The entry fee is $10. Checks can be made payable to LRDA. Preregistration is available by faxing 910-521-6540 or by email at [email protected] Proof of age should be verifiable. For questions call O.T. Johnson at 910-775-4116 or email [email protected]

Swimming

Swimming will be held on Monday, June 27 at the Jones Athletic Center Swimming Pool at UNCP. Registration will be held from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and the meet will begin at 6:15 p.m.

The order of events will be freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly. Age divisions include 6 and under, 8 and under, 10 and under, 12 and under, 14 and under and 15 and over. All races are 25 yards, which is one length of the pool, for the 10-and-under class and younger, and 50 yards, or two lengths of the pool, for the 12-and-under class and older.

USA Swimming rules apply. Custom Lumbee Games medals will be given to first, second and third in each age class.

The entry fee is $10 for up to three events. Checks can be made payable to LRDA. Proof of age should be verifiable. For questions call Oscar Roverato at 910-775-4629 or 910-574-6393.

Tennis

The doubles tennis tournament will be played on Thursday, June 30 at the UNCP Tennis Courts. Registration is open until 5 p.m. on June 30 and the tournament will begin at 5 p.m.

The tournament is a doubles open tournament and will consist of 10-game pro sets. Teams are guaranteed two matches.

Players will be grouped by age. Please bring your own tennis balls for play. Custom Lumbee Games medals will be given to first, second and third in each age class.

The entry fee is $10. Checks can be made payable to LRDA. Preregistration is available by calling David Leek at 910-521-6808 or emailing [email protected]

3-on-3 basketball

The 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be held on Friday, July 1 in the Jones Athletic Complex Auxiliary Gym. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. and games begin at 10 a.m.

Teams can register at the door, or mail their registration to UNCP Campus Recreation — Jones Center, c/o Tony Chavis, P.O. Box 1510, Pembroke, N.C., 28372.

Age divisions are 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-19, 20-29 and 30-plus, with a men’s and women’s division in each age. Custom Lumbee Games medals will be given to first, second and third in each age class. Organizers reserve the right to reorganize. Other rules will be provided at check-in.

The entry fee is $30 per team. Checks can be made payable to LRDA. For questions call Tony Chavis at 910-521-6808 or email [email protected]