Purnell Swett’s Summer Bullard throws a pitch as a rainbow appears over the field during Tuesday’s United-8 Tournament semifinal against Lumberton in Pembroke. Bullard completed a five-inning perfect game.

PEMBROKE — A rainbow appeared over the softball field at Purnell Swett High School at the outset of Tuesday’s game between the Rams and Lumberton — and the Rams must have felt by game’s end like they’d found a pot of gold.

Summer Bullard was perfect, and one run of support would’ve been enough for Purnell Swett to win.

She got 22.

The Rams dominated Lumberton from start to finish, scoring 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 22-0 victory as Bullard completed a five-inning perfect game in the United-8 Tournament semifinals.

“(Bullard) has been flirting with (it) — that’s her fourth no-hitter this year, and you add a perfect game to the mix,” Purnell Swett coach William Deese said. “And there was no one even close to having a hit.”

Top-seeded Purnell Swett (20-2) advances to face second-seeded Cape Fear in the tournament championship game on Thursday.

Bullard struck out eight of the 15 batters she faced, including two strikeouts in the second and three in the fourth. A flyout to center field to lead off the game was the only ball fourth-seeded Lumberton (16-9) hit out of the infield.

“That’s been one of my goals since I started out here at Purnell and I finally achieved it,” Bullard said. “I’m happy for myself.”

“She just threw her heart out,” Rams catcher Chloe Locklear said. “She always does, but tonight it was a special night, and I’m just really happy for her.”

Bullard was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the second inning, and was given the choice by Deese whether or not to continue in the circle. She did, and retired the last nine batters from that point including five strikeouts.

“Even though she was hurting after the second or third inning, when she got hit (by a pitch) — I asked her, you’ve got this happening and that happening, what do you want to do, and she said ‘I’ll stay,’” Deese said. “She perseveres, she does her job. I’m proud of her, and I’m proud of this team.”

While Lumberton’s offense was held silent by Bullard, the Rams’ bats were anything but, tallying 19 hits and hitting three home runs in the game.

“We just swung the bats,” Deese said. “We came out on fire. It’s been a while that we scored 11 runs in the first inning. We got to a point it seemed like we put the ball in play — I think they had one error in the first inning, and the rest, we just hit the ball, we put it in play. … You take that to start any game.”

“All my years of playing softball I’ve never been on a team of somebody that can hit like that,” Bullard said. “It’s amazing to see.”

The Pirates’ pitching plan, coach Mackie Register said, was to use each of their three primary pitchers in the game, giving the Rams different looks throughout.

“It didn’t work. Our little plan coming into tonight — Halona (Sampson) going back-to-back nights, we were trying to maybe keep it close and let her shut the door at the end,” Register said. “But they’re a good-hitting team; they came out hitting and it got away from us before we even had a chance to do anything.”

Starter Abbie Meyers was removed with one out in the first inning; Halona Sampson, Alona Hanna and Kaleigh Martin each also worked less than an inning before Meyers returned to the circle for the final 1 1/3 innings. The Pirates made five errors in the game; they’ve made 20 total errors in four games against the Rams this season.

“Characteristic of when we’ve played them, we made some errors behind them; that maybe could have kept it a little down,” Register said. “Of course, they also could have probably scored some more runs too.”

Chloe Locklear’s two-RBI double was the first blow in the 11-run first inning, followed by an Angelica Locklear RBI double, a run scoring on an error, a two-RBI single by Bella Finelli, consecutive RBI singles by Nyla Mitchell and Chan Locklear, another RBI double by Chloe Locklear and another RBI hit by Angelica Locklear, a two-run single.

“It was just keeping my head on the ball and making contact, swinging through the ball,” Chloe Locklear said. “I feel like we just hit the ball very well. We just had a good game.”

Nyla Mitchell’s RBI double in the second inning was followed by a two-run line-drive homer from Chan Locklear, and an RBI single by Josey Locklear later in the inning made it a 15-0 game.

Four third-inning runs came courtesy of Bullard, as she hit a grand slam to right-center for a 19-0 lead.

“My first two at-bats, I was the first two outs in the first two inning, so I was kind of down on myself,” Bullard said. “I just got back at the plate and adjusted, and swung out of my shoes.”

Purnell Swett scored three runs in the fourth with RBI singles by Mitchell, Chloe Locklear and Bullard.

Mitchell and Chan Locklear had four hits, Chloe Locklear had three and Bullard, Angelica Locklear, Josey Locklear and Finelli each had two for the Rams. Mitchell scored five runs, Chan Locklear and Chloe Locklear each had four and Finelli had two; Bullard had five RBIs, Chloe Locklear had four and Mitchell, Chan Locklear and Angelica Locklear each had three.

Lumberton will learn its state playoff pairing when brackets are released Monday; the Pirates, who are ranked No. 14 in the 4A East RPI rankings, will be comfortably in the field as an at-large berth, and could earn a home game.

“It’s just one loss; it doesn’t matter how bad you get beat, whether it’s 1-0 or 22, we’ve just got to be able to bounce back now and focus,” Register said. “I think we’re in the playoffs, and come back and try to make a run in the playoffs. This time of year, we’re where we want to be — we’re about to start the state playoffs.”

Purnell Swett also hopes to make a deep run in the state playoffs, but its immediate focus is on the United-8 Tournament championship game against Cape Fear Thursday in Pembroke. The teams split two regular-season meetings; both were scoreless ties through seven innings. Cape Fear won 4-3 in 14 innings on March 14 and Purnell Swett won 1-0 in eight innings on April 5. The Colts defeated Gray’s Creek 5-0 in Tuesday’s other semifinal game.

“I don’t think it’ll be an easy game; we’ve got to come out and start hitting the ball in the first inning, we can’t wait until the later innings to hit,” Chloe Locklear said. “If we do that I think we’ll do pretty good.”

“I expect it’ll be another dogfight,” Deese said. “We’ve had some good games with them both times we played, they had a good game tonight and we had a good game tonight, so I expect a good game. I expect it’ll be another one of those — I hope not a 14-inning game, or even an eight-inning game, but it’s going to be a low-scoring affair.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.