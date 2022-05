PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett girls soccer team earned a 9-0 home conference win over Douglas Byrd Tuesday.

Josie McLean and Anna Lowry both scored hat tricks for Purnell Swett (8-7-2, 5-6-1 United-8 Conference) with three goals each. Yamile Lopez, Ava Giles and Kiona Bartch each scored one goal.

Giles, Adisyn Bland and Anileigh Locklear all had one assist for the Rams.

Douglas Byrd is 0-13 both overall and in United-8 play.