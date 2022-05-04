ST. PAULS — Bradley Gooden played football with Marqueise Coleman. Jamarcus Simmons said Coleman was the first person he met when he came to St. Pauls High School. Aaron Adams considered him a mentor.

After each of the three St. Pauls seniors’ lives were touched by Coleman, who died last year as the result of gun violence, his legacy continues to impact them as they prepare to start college in the fall.

Gooden, Simmons and Adams became the recipients of the Big 32 Scholarship Monday when it was awarded at St. Pauls’ Senior Awards Night.

“We will try to make it continued, a continued thing to do each year,” said Janice Coleman, Marqueise Coleman’s grandmother. “We ask that there’s donations, from people that would like to give to help with this scholarship. … It was very meaningful. I was glad to be able to give the scholarship to anyone, but I was very glad to give it to ones that played with him, that knew him.”

The idea for the Big 32 Scholarship came after a GoFundMe page had been started by Trinston Lupo, a friend and classmate, to assist the Coleman family with burial costs. Tanisha Coleman, Marqueise’s mother, said that financial assistance was not needed, and approached Lupo about starting a scholarship with those funds instead.

It was determined the Big 32 Scholarship would be awarded to a St. Pauls athlete. Gooden, Simmons and Adams were the three students to apply and it was decided that all three would be the first recipients, each receiving $400, along with a certificate and a t-shirt featuring Coleman’s picture and the phrase “Do it for Quiese.”

“We have three great kids that honor his memory,” St. Pauls principal Jason Suggs said. “All of them are good athletes, but more than that, better kids.”

The Coleman family hopes to expand the program next year, with plans for a Legacy 32 Scholarship to be given to an athlete from each of the five Robeson County high schools.

“We’ll pick one female or male senior athlete that is in the community, good grades, respectful on the field or court, and respects their teachers, and we’ll pick one from each of the schools next year moving forward, and try our best to do a $3,200 scholarship — 32 in reference of his football number,” Tanisha Coleman said.

The application for the Big 32 Scholarship included the student’s GPA, extracurricular activities, volunteer work and the applicant’s career goals or intentions in life, among other criteria. The last question on the application created a more personal connection between the applicants and Coleman, stating “please tell us how Quiese’s story inspires you, motivates you or keeps you going when you want to give up.”

Gooden, an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs who played four years on varsity including two seasons with Coleman, shared a story from a game against E.E. Smith in Gooden’s freshman and Coleman’s junior season.

“We were about 80 yards from scoring, and Quiese ran the ball up the middle and it looked like he got tackled, but he broke through the tackle and ran about 80 yards,” Gooden told The Robesonian. “I think he fell around the 10- or 15-yard line, but that reminded me to keep pushing on, even when things get tough. If it looks like you’re about to fail, just keep going, keep pushing.”

Simmons, like Coleman, played running back for the Bulldogs, though their time on the team didn’t overlap; his application told the story of meeting Coleman when he first came to St. Pauls.

“When I first stepped foot on to St. Pauls High School, Quiese was one of the first people to greet me,” Simmons wrote on the application. “He offered to show me around campus and help me get a feel for St. Pauls, from an academic standpoint to a football point of view. He was always there for me when I needed someone to talk to about something. He always showed up to support us, no matter the sport we were playing. He showed me what it truly means to be a Bulldog.”

Adams, an offensive/defensive lineman for the Bulldogs, never played with Coleman, but was still impacted by his life.

“He said Quiese was like a mentor to him,” Tanisha Coleman said. “He kept in touch with Quiese through Facebook and Instagram, through social media they were friends.”

In the future, as more time passes since Coleman’s death, his personal connections to scholarship recipients will fade. This makes the stories of Coleman’s impact on the inaugural trio of recipients all the more meaningful.

“That’s invaluable,” Suggs said. “They got to know him, came around him … he mentored him a little bit when he could. There’s that relationship between those (students and Coleman) that won’t always be there. But the thing is keeping his memory alive.”

Coleman, 19, was shot and killed at a home on North Alford Road in St. Pauls on July 29, 2021. The case remains unsolved; there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to probable cause for an arrest in the case, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

But while Coleman’s life was ended over nine months ago, his impact will continue, and will go with Gooden, Simmons and Adams as they move into the next chapter of their lives.

“He was just different from everybody else, so that meant a lot to me to get that,” said Gooden, who plans to attend The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and will try to walk on the football team. “I’m going to make Quiese proud — because that’s my boy.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.