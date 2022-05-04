DAVIE, Fla. — Amanda Hamrin carded a five-over-par 76 in the final round of action as the UNC Pembroke golf team placed 12th at the NCAA South Regional against the loaded field on Wednesday at the Grande Oaks Golf Club.

For the second consecutive day, Hamrin (18 over par) shot the lowest score on the team and finished 13 strokes behind Alice Gotbring of Barry who won the individual tournament. Samantha DeBusk (21 over) shot round of 78 in each of the three rounds and finished tied for 54th place, while Georgia Page (22 over) finished tied for 56th place. Toni Blackwell (29 over) placed 63rd and Elizabeth Ritchie (42 over) closed out the tournament with her best round of the three-day tournament and placed 66th.

Limestone and Lynn tied for the team championship at a 37-over-par total.

The top five teams advance to the NCAA National Championship in Gainesville, Ga., set to being on May 10. The Black & Gold finished the season winning two tournaments and placing top-10 on six different occasions.