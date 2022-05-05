NEWTON GROVE — The Fairmont baseball team lost in extra innings on the road at Midway Wednesday, with the Raiders earning a 7-6 walk-off win in eight innings.

Fairmont (15-5, 8-3 Southeastern Athletic Conference), which suffered its third straight conference loss after winning its first eight conference games, scored two runs in the third, three in the fourth and one in the sixth. Midway (13-7, 11-0 Southeastern) scored two in the first, one in the second, two in the fifth and one each in the seventh and eighth; the Raiders clinched the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship.

Fairmont totaled just four hits, including two by Ridge Walters and one each by Nate Jones and Malachi Gales. Gales had an RBI and he and Jones each scored two runs; Walters and Mynkoda Smith each scored one.

Casey Culbreth had three hits and Nate Smith and Carson Barefoot each had two for Midway. Barefoot had three RBIs, Smith had two, and seven different Raiders scored one run each.

Noah Parker pitched the first six innings for Fairmont, allowing five runs on 10 hits with four walks and five strikeouts. Josiah Williams and Jones pitched in relief; Williams took the loss.

Smith allowed two earned runs with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings for Midway and John McLamb earned the win in relief, with 2 2/3 hitless innings and one run allowed.

The teams meet again Friday in Fairmont in the regular-season finale.

Rams fall to Cape Fear in United-8 baseball tourney

The Purnell Swett baseball team suffered a 5-2 loss to Cape Fear in the United-8 Tournament semifinals Wednesday, ending the Rams’ season.

Second-seeded Cape Fear (15-7) scored one run in the second, fourth and fifth innings and two in the sixth. Purnell Swett (9-15), the No. 6 seed, scored single runs in the first and third innings. Both sides totaled eight hits.

Waydan McMillan and Keithyn Hunt each had two hits for Purnell Swett and McMillan scored two runs. Zac Strickland and Jacob Chavis each had one RBI.

Biz Ortis led Cape Fear with two hits and Bruce Jackson scored twice for the Colts.

Chavis took the loss for Purnell Swett; he pitched six innings with two earned runs allowed and nine strikeouts.

Adam Little struck out nine Rams for Cape Fear and pitched all seven innings, earning the win.

The Rams will not earn an at-large berth to the state playoffs and their season is complete.