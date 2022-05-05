FAIRMONT — For most of his high school football career, Fairmont’s Armon Houston waited patiently for an opportunity to shine at running back for the Golden Tornadoes.

Last fall, he finally got that chance, moving into the starting role after some in-season personnel turnover. Thursday, he signed to play collegiately at North Carolina Wesleyan.

“It was a long process, but you’ve just got to stay with hard work,” Houston said. “The coaches, they’re here to help, and they see you whenever you’re working hard. So I just stayed motivated throughout the process and I knew my goal, and I knew nothing was going to stop me from getting my goal.”

At Thursday’s signing ceremony, coaches praised Houston’s work both on and off the field, stating he’s an even better student than a football player.

“Armon wants to succeed as bad as he wants to breathe, and he has accomplished everything with a relentless, undeniable attitude and work ethic,” Golden Tornadoes head coach Lonnie Cox said. “He never gave me or our coaching staff a chance not to believe in him; he is consistently consistent in all he does every single day. He has absolutely earned this moment and written this chapter of his life.”

Houston will play for the Battling Bishops, who compete in the USA South Conference in NCAA Division III.

“It just felt like whenever I went to (Rocky Mount) to visit, it felt like home, it felt like the right place to be,” Houston said. “I was welcome from day one, and I just like the coaching staff there too.”

Fairmont teammate Savonte McKeithan, a wide receiver and defensive back, also signed with N.C. Wesleyan last month; the pair are looking forward to continuing to play together at the next level.

‘That’s a blessing, just to play with my brother there,” Houston said. “I’m ready to go out there and shine with him.”

“I can’t be nothing but proud of my boy, because he always talked about this, going to college to play,” McKeithan said. “It didn’t matter what level, he just wanted to play football.”

Houston rushed for six touchdowns in seven games as a senior, averaging 3.9 yards per carry. N.C. Wesleyan was his only college offer, he said.

“Some backs are considered lightning, but Armon is thunder,” Cox said. “It is normally three to four yards and a cloud of dust for him, but he is sneaky fast in the open field. He’s going to consistently drive his feet, fall forward and hold on to the football.”

“He started his career out as a safety, then he switched to the offensive side of the ball, so he’s got an understanding of both sides of the ball,” said Fairmont assistant coach Eric Gould, who coached Houston all four years of high school. “He’s going to run hard, get downhill, good foot work; he’s a hard-working man, smart kid, he’s going to be a grinder, he’s going to go up there and give him everything he’s got. Between him and Savonte, they’re kind of getting the same type of kid, a lot of the same kind of characteristics.”

As Houston’s dream of playing college football comes true, he hopes to set an example for other football players from Fairmont who hope to earn the same kind of opportunity.

“It’s a big dream, because everybody doesn’t get to do this,” Houston said. “And at the same time, I can be an example to the kids coming up, so whenever they get in my situation as a senior, they’ll want to sign, they can always remember this moment.”

