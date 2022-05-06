ST. PAULS — St. Pauls basketball was represented at the East-West All-Star Game last year, when the Lady Bulldogs’ T.J. Eichelberger played in the game in Greensboro. But the Bulldogs boys basketball program hasn’t sent a player to the game since Gene Jackson in 1959.

Until now.

Jeyvian Tatum earned an invitation to play in the 73rd East-West All-Star Game, which will be at the Greensboro Coliseum on July 11.

“I’m excited to play in this game and go play with some good players and play against some other players who are good too,” Tatum said. “It shows me that some of the hard work I put into this game is showing and that I’m getting a little recognition from people and they know about me a little bit.”

“It’s definitely a good opportunity for him, to play in the East-West All-Star Game, to be recognized among all of the seniors in the state of North Carolina,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “We’re excited for him; he’s earned it, he’s deserved it. I know he’s going to represent the program, the high school and the community of Robeson County very well.”

The senior guard averaged 18.0 points and 3.0 assists per game during the 2021-22 season, leading the Bulldogs to the Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament championships and the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs.

“Jeyvian’s been a four-year player for us and he’s brought a lot of good things, he’s done a lot of good things; he’s done a lot of firsts here at St. Pauls in a long time,” Thompson said. “We’re excited for him, and we’re excited for the recognition our program will get.”

He becomes the 10th St. Pauls athlete overall to play in an East-West All-Star game, including previous selections in football and girls basketball. Lumberton’s Charlie Miller and Matt Locklear, last year, are the most recent Robeson County boys basketball players to earn an invitation.

“It’ll feel good to represent St. Pauls and put them on my back and go out there and just hoop and just be me on the court,” Tatum said. “It’ll be fun playing there with all the history that has been there (at the Greensboro Coliseum) and being on the same court that some other good players have played on before.”

The recruiting process continues to unfold for Tatum, who hopes to play at the collegiate level after graduating from St. Pauls in the coming weeks.

“This will help tremendously from a recruiting standpoint,” Thompson said. “Recruitment-wise, we’ve been on visits, workouts and everything of that nature. It’s just kind of one of those things now where it’s just playing out. Recognition like this, and the opportunity to play in front of coaches, is always good, and of course he’s playing AAU as well. Recruitment-wise, we’re still trying to get that solid commitment, but I’m sure it will come definitely pretty soon.”

“I believe in myself and I believe good things will happen to me in the future with this game,” Tatum said. “I think the East-West All-Star Game could help my recruiting process a little bit more and help me have more options, just have to go out there and have fun and play my game.”

