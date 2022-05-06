FAIRMONT — A night after the Midway baseball team clinched the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship with a walk-off win over Fairmont in Newton Grove, the Golden Tornadoes responded Thursday to hand the Raiders their first conference loss in a 5-0 win in the regular-season finale.

Fairmont (16-5, 9-3 Southeastern) scored one run in the first inning, two in the third and one each in the fifth and sixth innings.

Golden Tornadoes pitcher Stevie Smith pitched a complete-game shutout, holding Midway (13-8, 11-1 Southeastern) to six hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Ridge Walters led Fairmont with two hits and Noah Parker, Cam Hodge, Josiah Williams and Smith each had one. Malachi Gales, Smith, Williams and courtesy runners Nehemiah Chavis and NyNy Cromartie each scored one. Kenley Callahan had two RBIs and Walters had one.

Hunter Tyndall led Midway with two hits and four other Raiders had one each.

Both teams will continue into the 2A state playoffs, for which pairings will be announced Monday. Midway earned an automatic bid as the Southeastern champion, while Fairmont is currently ranked ninth in the state’s RPI ranking for 2A East, comfortably within the projected field as an at-large.

Rams fall to Cape Fear in United-8 baseball tourney

The Purnell Swett baseball team suffered a 5-2 loss to Cape Fear in the United-8 Tournament semifinals Wednesday, ending the Rams’ season.

Second-seeded Cape Fear (15-7) scored one run in the second, fourth and fifth innings and two in the sixth. Purnell Swett (9-15), the No. 6 seed, scored single runs in the first and third innings. Both sides totaled eight hits.

Waydan McMillan and Keithyn Hunt each had two hits for Purnell Swett and McMillan scored two runs. Zac Strickland and Jacob Chavis each had one RBI.

Biz Ortis led Cape Fear with two hits and Bruce Jackson scored twice for the Colts.

Chavis took the loss for Purnell Swett; he pitched six innings with two earned runs allowed and nine strikeouts.

Adam Little struck out nine Rams for Cape Fear and pitched all seven innings, earning the win.

The Rams will not earn an at-large berth to the state playoffs and their season is complete.

In other local baseball action this week, St. Pauls swept Red Springs in two meetings, with a 12-1 win Wednesday and an 18-0 victory Thursday. St. Pauls’ softball team also swept Red Springs, with a 13-1 win Wednesday and a 12-4 triumph Thursday.