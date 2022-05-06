LUMBERTON — Matchups are set for the Public Schools of Robeson County’s middle-school championships in baseball, softball and boys and girls soccer.

In the baseball tournament, Pembroke defeated Magnolia in a semifinal matchup Wednesday and Littlefield beat Prospect. Pembroke and Littlefield will play at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Lumberton Junior High for the championship.

In softball, Littlefield defeated Prospect in Wednesday’s semifinals, and Pembroke beat South Robeson 11-10. Pembroke will host the championship against Prospect at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Both soccer championships will be played Wednesday at Lumberton High School’s Kenneth W. Simmons Soccer Facility. The girls game will feature Pembroke and Prospect at 4 p.m.; the boys title match, which will immediately follow, includes Lumberton Junior High and Magnolia.