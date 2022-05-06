PEMBROKE — Chan Locklear has played softball — and played and played and played — throughout her youth. Now all her hard work will pay off with a chance to play collegiately.

The Purnell Swett senior signed Friday to play at Louisburg College.

“I’m just excited,” Locklear said. “It’s just a dream I’ve had since I was really small, forever.”

In addition to helping lead the Lady Rams to the United-8 Conference regular-season and tournament championships and Robeson County Slugfest title this season, Locklear has played for numerous travel-ball teams the last few years. She once played in tournaments for 14 straight weekends one summer with various programs, her father Royce Cummings said, each time telling him that she wanted to play, before finally taking a weekend off.

The Hurricanes are a junior-college program that competes in Region X in the National Junior College Athletic Association; the successful program currently holds a 40-game winning streak in the current season.

“It was a small school, close-knit, the coach (Eric Lee) was a big part of it,” said Royce Cummings, Locklear’s father. “(She) liked his character. And the big thing was, their winning record and how they played the game. Every girl that’s come through his system has been really tough and gone on to excel at the next level.”

Locklear also had offers from NCAA Division II programs Mount Olive, Chowan and Queens, Division III’s North Carolina Wesleyan, and junior-college programs Florence-Darlington Tech and Fayetteville Tech.

Locklear is hitting .375 with 12 RBIs and 27 runs scored this season; she is also 3-1 with a 2.13 ERA in five pitching appearances this season. Louisburg plans to use Locklear — who has experience playing multiple outfield and infield positions, catcher and pitcher — as a utility player, likely including pitching opportunities.

“(Lee) is getting a very versatile player, a utility player, somebody that will do anything you ask, and be successful at it and help the team in any aspect,” Purnell Swett coach William Deese said. “Eric Lee’s getting a gem, a diamond in the rough. Plus, she can hit.”

Locklear’s high-school journey includes the near-death experience she suffered in April 2021 after the combination of an asthma attack and an allergic reaction to shellfish; she remarkably returned to the field just eight days later. That experience provides added perspective as she’s now accomplished the goal of getting to play collegiately.

“With things about life and things that she’s experienced, and the situation last year, it’s well-deserved,” Deese said. “That makes it more rewarding for a young lady, or young man or anybody, to make it to college, and get to do something they love. I’m proud of her, and happy for her as well.”

