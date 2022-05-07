POTOMAC, Md. — William McGirt missed the cut at the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship by the narrowest possible margin Friday.

The Fairmont native finished his second round in the Washington, D.C.-area event at 1 over par, which left him tied for 66th; the top 65 and ties play the weekend, leaving McGirt among the players to miss by a single position.

McGirt began the event with a 2-under 68 on Thursday; he made a 44-foot birdie putt on the 15th hole, his sixth hole after starting at No. 10. He birdied the next hole, No. 16, and after making the turn made a bogey at No. 4 before a 23-foot birdie putt dropped at the seventh.

Friday, McGirt got off to a good start with birdie on the par-five second hole. He made bogey at the third and seventh holes to turn in 1-over 36, then made two more bogeys at the 10th and 11th holes. He hit his tee shot at the par-three 12th to four feet and converted the birdie; he gave the shot back with bogey at the 15th before making par on the final three holes.

After McGirt completed his morning round, it remained uncertain throughout the rest of the day if the cut line would fall at even or 1 over; at the end of the day, it ultimately remained at even par, shutting McGirt and 12 other players out of the chance to play the weekend.

This was the 23rd start in McGirt’s 29-event major medical extension. He will earn no FedExCup points this week, and has earned 75 of the 375 points required to maintain Tour playing status at the end of the extension. He is not in the field for next week’s AT&T Byron Nelson, and will not qualify for the PGA Championship the following week.

Former world No. 1 Jason Day leads the Wells Fargo Championship at 10 under, three strokes ahead of Max Homa and four ahead of Luke List, James Hahn, Kurt Kitayama and Denny McCarthy.

Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, made the cut on the number at even par and is tied for 50th. Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed were among the players to miss the cut.