CHAPEL HILL — The Purnell Swett softball team earned a No. 2 seed, while the Lumberton softball team and St. Pauls and Fairmont baseball teams each earned home first-round games, when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association released its playoff brackets for softball and baseball on Monday.

Purnell Swett will host No. 31 Middle Creek in the first round in the 4A East Regional in softball at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Rams, as the No. 2 seed, would be home through the fourth round if they continue to advance, and would have at least one home game in the best-of-three regional final, which is the following round.

Lumberton, the No. 15 seed, will face No. 18 Wake Forest in the first round at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Lumberton.

If the Pirates and Rams both advance, they would play each other in the second round Friday.

In 2A softball, Fairmont was the first team out of the field. The Golden Tornadoes ranked No. 32 in the RPI rankings for 2A East, but the lower-ranked Franklin Academy got an automatic bid as the highest-finishing 2A team in its split conference. St. Pauls and Red Springs also did not qualify for the 2A softball field.

In baseball, St. Pauls earned a No. 12 seed in the 2A East Regional and will host No. 21 Greene Central in the first round Tuesday. If the Bulldogs advance, they will play a Southeastern Athletic Conference team in the second round, the winner of No. 5 Midway and No. 28 Clinton.

Fairmont, the No. 14 seed in the 2A East Regional, will face No. 19 Granville Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Golden Tornadoes would face either No. 3 West Craven or No. 30 Heide Trask in the second round if they advance.

In 4A baseball, Lumberton was the first team out of the field. The Pirates ranked No. 32 in the RPI rankings for 4A East, but the lower-ranked Overhills got an automatic bid as the highest-finishing 4A team in its split conference.

Purnell Swett also did not earn a berth in 4A baseball and Red Springs did not in 2A baseball.