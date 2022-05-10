PEMBROKE — Tryouts will be held Saturday for a brand new junior-level American Legion baseball team in Pembroke.

The tryouts will be at 1 p.m. Saturday Purnell Swett High School, and are open to every eligible player in Robeson and Scotland counties.

The team will be called Pembroke Post 50 Select, sponsored by the American Legion Post 50 located in Laurinburg. Purnell Swett varsity baseball head coach Jeff Lamb will coach the team.

The team will be a “junior” American Legion team, meaning players age 17 or younger are eligible. Tryout participants should bring their birth certificate for age verification.

This team’s existence could be a gateway to establishing a senior-level American Legion baseball team in the future.

“Instead of starting a senior team, we’re going to do a year of junior, then see where we’re at,” Lamb said.

A previous American Legion baseball program in Robeson County was discontinued after the 2007 season. An American Legion softball program, playing under the sponsorship of Post 5 from St. Pauls, began last summer and finished third in the state.

Many hoped that team’s existence would bring back interest for American Legion baseball in Robeson County as well. American Legion baseball dates back to 1925, and remains one of the preeminent summer baseball formats for high-school-aged players nationwide.

“I like Legion baseball,” Lamb said. “I’ve been involved with in when I was in Stanly County; I could say I like it as much as high school baseball.”

There will be eight teams in the league that Pembroke Post 50 Select will play in, Lamb said; the team will play about three games per week, starting the first week in June, before divisional playoffs starting July 8, with two teams advancing to the state tournament beginning July 20.