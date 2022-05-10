PEMBROKE — A postseason full of awards and recognition for Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis continued Monday when the Rams junior point guard was named first-team All-State by HighSchoolOT.

Chavis averaged 22.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 4.0 steals per game, leading the Lady Rams to the regular-season and tournament championships in the United-8 Conference, the Robeson County Shootout title and a 25-0 start to the season before a second-round state playoff loss.

Chavis was previously named Robeson County Player of the Year by The Robesonian for the second time, and was also Co-Player of the Year in the United-8.

Two players from St. Pauls also earned All-State honors from HighSchoolOT as Jakeiya Thompson was named to the third team and Tamyra Council earned an honorable-mention selection.

Thompson, a junior point guard, averaged 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 6.7 steals per game. Council, a senior forward, averaged 11.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game.

Both helped lead the Bulldogs to a 2A East Regional final appearance after winning the Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles. Thompson was named Robeson County Defensive Player of the Year by The Robesonian and Player of the Year in the SAC; Council was Robeson County’s Most Improved Player and also earned All-Conference honors in the SAC.

Council is signed to North Carolina A&T and Thompson has also verbally committed to the school.