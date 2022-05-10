PEMBROKE — The last time The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Cash Bash fundraiser for the athletic department was held in person was three years ago. A virtual edition was held in Oct. 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That will change at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, when this year’s Cash Bash is held in the auxiliary gym at the English E. Jones Center.

“We’re getting back face-to-face for the first time in three years,” said Dick Christy, UNCP’s athletic director. “That’s exciting. June 7 is going to be Cash Bash. That’s a Tuesday night, and we did that strategically, being that we’re after the semester now and we didn’t really want to impact anybody’s beach travel plans. We miss church night, miss everybody going to the beach that time of year, and hopefully we’ll be able to get a good, robust crowd.”

Scotland Health Care is this year’s presenting sponsor; other various sponsorships are available, as well as individual tickets, at uncp.edu/cashbash or by contacting Tyler Johnson, director of Braves Club annual giving, at 910-521-6597 or [email protected]

“This Cash Bash is going to help us continue chasing championships and graduating and providing the resources they need in the classroom and in competition,” Johnson said.

Heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be provided with all entries. The evening will include both live and silent auction items, with the live auction led by award-winning auctioneer Brian Calabria; items will include sports memorabilia, paintings, jewelry and more. The auctions should run more smoothly, Christy said, as they take on more of a digital flavor.

“We’ve digitized everything this year; that’s probably the biggest takeaway from having to move online (last year) is we’ve gotten a lot better at what we’re going to do with the silent and live auction,” Christy said. “Being able to make a bid, replace your highest bid, settle your account, check out at the end of the night, all that stuff should be really seamless. In the past our silent auction has been so big we’ve had some logistical challenges getting everybody out at the end of the night, but that should all flow really well; you can essentially pay from your phone.”

One notable change to the event is that there will not be a high-profile keynote speaker as there has been in the past, but instead video features with former UNCP student-athletes who have gone on to have successful careers.

“We’re going to have our student-athlete alumni be our guest, and we’ll have short interviews of them throughout the night, prerecorded,” Johnson said. “They’ll be played throughout the night; we did that to kind of give us more social time.”

“We’ve had feedback from donors before, talking about how much they like the video features talking about where their investment goes,” Christy said. “This year we took a Back to the Future theme, trying to get people recentered on where their investment goes and why it makes a difference.”

The Cash Bash has always been an important event for UNCP athletics, and took on added significance with the budget constraints of 2020 during the pandemic. Now, even with the pandemic improving and life back close to normal, the event will still be hugely important for the department as it tries to navigate a changing world, Christy said.

“We’re still just as challenged as before; with higher ed changing and a lot more people taking online classes, that kind of changes our funding formula a little bit,” Christy said. “The external dollars are more important now, even if you can believe it, than they were two fiscal years ago.”

Even with the event still nearly a month away, ticket sales and sponsorships are off to a good start, Christy said.

“We’re excited, we’ve got a good start on table sales,” Christy said. “If people purchase a sponsor table they get eight tickets included in it, so we’re really hoping that we can get our corporate community engaged and get people to get out in front of it before Memorial Day so we don’t have last-minute sales. But I think people will be ready to get back to that face-to-face environment since it’s been so long.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstil[email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.