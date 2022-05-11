St. Pauls’ Josh Henderson prepares to throw towards first base as Greene Central’s Beau Hedgepeth (3) runs the bases during Tuesday’s first-round state playoff game in St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — A fourth-inning error by St. Pauls second baseman Joshua Garner led to a run for Greene Central which broke a scoreless tie in Tuesday’s first-round 2A state playoff game.

But that wasn’t the last time Garner was involved in a tie-breaking sequence.

The freshman’s two-out single in the sixth brought home Kemarion Baldwin and gave St. Pauls the lead, and ultimately the win, in a 3-2 triumph over the Rams.

The 12th-seeded Bulldogs (18-6) move on to play No. 5 Midway in the second round on Friday, advancing in the playoffs in the program’s first appearance in head coach Matthew Hunt’s tenure.

“I’m stoked, I’m super-excited. But like I tell my guys, the most important game is the next one, this game’s no bigger than the next one,” Hunt said. “We’ve got to treat every game the same. We’ve got pretty much a big conference game coming up. We’re going to celebrate, we’re going to have fun tonight, and then we’re going to get back to work tomorrow.”

Garner’s sixth-inning single broke a 2-2 tie, and came after Baldwin was hit by a pitch and T.J. Parker singled to keep the inning alive with two outs, setting the stage for Garner, who was the only player on either team with multiple hits.

His fourth-inning error, on a ground ball off the bat of Beau Hedgepeth, allowed Leland Barrow, who had walked, to advance to third; Barrow then scored an unearned run on a double-play groundout to give 21st-seeded Greene Central (10-12) a 1-0 lead.

“First, you miss a ground ball, you get down; my teammates picked me up, told me you’ve got it, smile, have fun, don’t get yourself down,” Garner said. “(The hit) felt good. Winning run, energy felt good, got the crowd going.”

“It’s playoff time; you can be 0-for-3 with three strikeouts, and get the game-winning hit your last at-bat,” Hunt said. “My main thing is, leave the plate at the plate and the field in the field. He made that error, it seemed to be very costly in the early innings, but we overcame that and picked him up; the kids in the dugout were hugging him and letting him know it’s OK.

“We got around him and let him know, we make errors, people make errors, nobody’s perfect, we’re human — and he came up big time in that clutch situation and got the game-winning hit. He kept the two things separated, kept offense and defense separated, and that’s what I’ve been coaching all year and he did exactly what he was asked to do.”

Garner’s go-ahead hit gave Parker the win after the sophomore right-hander threw a two-hitter, allowing one earned run with two walks and 11 strikeouts.

“I hit my spots, missed few. Threw my curveball low, threw it in the dirt, and got them to swing,” Parker said. “It was very intense the first few innings, but once we scored and tied it up, and got another run, it took the pressure off of me.”

“We didn’t know if he was going to be able to pitch tonight; he twisted his ankle Friday,” Hunt said. “We’re battling a lot of injuries, and he’s one of them. He came out and did what he was supposed to do tonight.”

After Greene Central took a 1-0 lead in the fourth without a hit in the inning, St. Pauls scored two runs without a hit in the fifth and held a 2-1 advantage. Garner started the rally when he was hit by a pitch and Patrick Baker walked; both came all the way around to score advancing 90 feet at a time after a series of wild pitches.

Brandon Burress led off the Rams’ sixth with a walk and stole second, and after Parker struck the next two batters out, Hedgepeth singled to plate Burress and tie the game at 2-2, setting the stage for Garner’s go-ahead hit a half-inning later.

Rams starter Austin Hardy pitched 5 2/3 innings with four hits and three runs allowed, with three walks, three hit batsman and eight strikeouts.

Friday’s St. Pauls-Midway second-round game will be the third meeting between the teams this season; they were the top two finishers in the Southeastern Athletic Conference. Midway, who beat Clinton 10-0 in the first round Tuesday, won both regular-season meetings, with a 7-6 home win on March 22 and a 16-7 win in St. Pauls on March 25.

“We were up big in the first game, a very close game in the second one and gave up a lot of runs in the last inning,” Hunt said. “It’s going to be playing seven innings of baseball and believing we can go up there and beat them.”

