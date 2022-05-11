PEMBROKE — Summer Bullard threw her fifth no-hitter of the season and the Purnell Swett scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn a thrilling 2-1 win Monday in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs.

“It was an exciting game, a heart-wrenching game, but the girls came through when we needed it, when our backs were against the wall,” Purnell Swett coach William Deese said.

The second-seeded Rams (22-2) advance to the second round, where they will host Wake Forest, which defeated Lumberton 8-3 Tuesday (see below).

No. 31 Middle Creek (7-11) scored an unearned run in the first inning; Bullard walked two of the first three batters of the game and a run came home on an error.

That was all the trouble Bullard would face all night, as she struck out 15 batters and threw a no-hitter despite never throwing a single pitch while leading.

“Other than the first inning, they did nothing after the first inning,” Deese said. “In six innings, they put the ball in play five times the rest of the game.”

Purnell Swett, which had been held to two hits for the first six innings by Middle Creek’s Marly Hoefler, had four seventh-inning hits; Angelica Locklear singled to center field with one out and Josey Locklear reached on an infield single. Nyla Mitchell’s pinch-hit single brought home pinch-runner Dora Locklear and tied the game at 1-1; after an intentional walk loaded the bases, Karis Hunt had an infield hit up the middle and Josey Locklear beat the throw home to score the winning run.

“We milled through, we got a hit here and there; we just weren’t able to capitalize on their pitcher,” Deese said. “She pitched kind of like a submarine pitcher; she had an unorthodox delivery and we just didn’t adjust to her. … The ball bounced our way (in the seventh). We had a base hit, an infield hit on a swinging bunt, and then we had some heroics.”

The comeback win continues a pattern of clutch wins in similar games over the last two seasons for the Rams, including a walkoff win in the second round of the state playoffs last season against Apex Friendship.

“It’s not like we haven’t done this before, and it’s not over until the last out,” Deese said. “That’s been our specialty is that we’ve adjusted and we’ve done the little things that make us the team that we are, and I told them just to not wait until the last inning next time. It speaks volumes about our girls, and they do the necessary things to get the runs across and win the game, and support their pitchers.”

Errors costly as Pirates fall in first round

Five errors by the Lumberton softball team led to seven unearned runs for visiting Wake Forest Tuesday as the Pirates lost 8-3 in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

Wake Forest (15-7), the No. 18 seed in the 4A East Regional, scored five runs in the first inning, one run in the fifth and two in the seventh. No. 15 Lumberton (16-10) scored three in the sixth.

All five of the Cougars’ first-inning runs were unearned; the first scored on a Emilee Lewis RBI bunt single and another came home on a wild pitch. After a walk and an error kept the inning alive, Kendall Keith hit a three-run homer for a 5-0 advantage.

Taylor Jones hit a solo home run for Wake Forest in the fifth, making it 6-0. An inning later, three runs scored for Lumberton on an RBI double by Nyiah Walker, which scored Aniya Merritt, and a two-RBI single by Halona Sampson, which brought home Walker and pinch-runner Kaela Ortt.

Wake Forest scored two more unearned runs in the sixth, with an RBI single by Chloe Alston and an RBI groundout by Allisyn Robinson after two errors earlier in the frame.

Sampson and Kaleigh Martin each had two hits for Lumberton, with Sampson earning two RBIs; Walker had a double and an RBI and Merritt and Alyssa Stone also had hits.

Jones had two hits, with a run and an RBI, and Keith had two hits including her three-run homer. Alston, Megan Kruger and Gia Cipolla each had one hit.

Abbie Mayers took the loss for the Pirates, allowing one earned run. Brookelyn Jenks earned the win for the Cougars.

In other local playoff action Tuesday, the Fairmont baseball team lost 3-1 to visiting Granville Central in the 2A first round.