LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Junior High boys soccer team trailed at halftime in Wednesday’s Robeson County middle school championship game against Magnolia in Lumberton. But after playing three straight tournament games as the lower seed, the Vikings weren’t phased by a one-goal deficit.

Ivan Lopez scored a pair of second-half goals, leading Lumberton Junior High to a 2-1 win to become the county’s first middle-school boys soccer champion.

“I felt like we controlled the game, like 85% of the possessions,” LJH coach Daniel Humphrey said. “That first (Magnolia) goal, it was a little bit of nerves, but once we got those nerves out and got a chance to play, in the second half, my assistant coach was saying, we’re going to get two in the second half, because we kept pressuring those guys and getting back on our side of the field. And we were getting shots. We took about 12 goal shots, and I knew we’d get one or two. And Ivan’s been coming through for us all year.”

Lopez scored the equalizer with 25:07 remaining in the 60-minute game on a running goal. Then, with 2:22 left, Lopez put LJH (6-1-3) ahead with a shot from 20 yards out that found the back of the net.

“In my head I was thinking to take one on and shoot, and I did that the first goal,” Lopez said. “I also did that the second goal, from outside the box, and the keeper didn’t get it, it was too hard.”

“All year, he’s been our go-to guy,” Humphrey said. “All year, when we’ve needed a goal, he’s been able to go get it for us. He also controls the center of the field, that’s how we saw him in the middle of the game, but when we need to go push him up, he’s delivered. He’s really advanced for his age.”

LJH beat top-seeded Parkton in the semifinal to reach the championship game; third-seeded Magnolia beat second-seeded Red Springs in its semifinal.

“The No. 5 seed was fine for us, because we were a little underdog,” Humphrey said. “We thought we were going to drop off, but I’ve been talking to these guys the last two weeks saying, hey, stick with it, don’t drop your head when teams score and stuff. And they’ve been listening and they responded well.”

Magnolia took an early 1-0 lead five minutes into the game on a goal by Antonio Alvarado, and carried that until intermission despite the Vikings more often controlling the possession.

“That’s crazy because we thought we were going to lose at halftime, but we stepped up our game and we started playing our hardest, we put our effort into it, and I just came out scoring,” Lopez said.

The county’s middle-school soccer program is in its first season, after years of groundwork, culminating in Wednesday’s championship match after Parkton won the regular-season championship.

“It’s big for all these kids; it’s the first year of soccer in Robeson County history, and it gives these kids something to play for,” Humphrey said. “Now we’re going to have to try to defend it again next year, and I have a whole team coming back. … It means something. At our school we have a tradition of winning championships anyway, so to establish a new sport and come in a winner is great.”

Prospect beats Pembroke girls in PKs

After 80 minutes of soccer a champion had not yet been crowned between Prospect Middle School and Pembroke in the Robeson County middle school girls soccer championship Wednesday, sending the match into penalty kicks knotted at 2-2.

Prospect’s Ava Locklear and Pembroke’s Melea Freeman each made their team’s first attempt — then Prospect goalkeeper Marley McKinney stopped the next three Pembroke shots, clinching the win for the Wildcats to become the county’s first middle school soccer champion.

“(It took) heart. Knowing the game. It took want,” Prospect coach Logan Cameron said. “It was up and down, screaming. All in all I think it just came down to who could get the ball forward. Walking on this field I knew it was going to be a 50-50 shot; Pembroke has a good group of girls, so do we. The ball came in our corner. We ended up coming out on top with the PKs; we got lucky there. I’m thankful for my goalie.”

Kyndallon Oxendine gave Prospect (8-1) a 2-1 lead in penalties before McKinney’s first stop, then Rylee Chavis scored for a 3-1 lead and McKinney saved Pembroke’s attempt again. Prospect’s fourth penalty kick was saved by the Warriors, but McKinney saved the ensuing Pembroke shot to clinch the victory.

“I look at their eyes, which way they look, which corner; the last one that the girl shot, she looked to the corner so I went ahead and prepared myself to turn to that side, which was right,” McKinney said. “When she went for it I just dove up and threw my arm up and blocked it.”

“Afterward she started crying, we were all crying,” Cameron said. “A PK is the easiest thing, I think, to score on, because it’s just you and the goalie. So that was big for her to make those saves for her team.”

Pembroke (7-2) got the game to penalties by scoring two equalizers after Prospect had twice taken a one-goal lead. The Wildcats led 1-0 at halftime after a Rylie Hammonds first-half goal and Pembroke’s Grace Wilkerson scored with 21 minutes remaining to pull even at 1-1.

Oxendine scored on a penalty kick with 6:05 remaining in regulation for a 2-1 Prospect lead; the Warriors answered with a goal by Sarah Hunt with 2:27 left to make it 2-2. Neither team scored in two 10-minute overtime sessions before the game was decided by penalty kicks.

Both teams and Red Springs finished in a three-way tie for the regular-season championship; Pembroke beat Red Springs in the semifinal before the Wildcats beat Pembroke, who had given them their only loss, for the championship.

“I’m so proud,” Cameron said. ” I’ve played soccer my entire life, I played here at Lumberton, and if I knew anything I knew they would learn the game; I never would have thought they would come out here, and being undefeated until the one game they lost against Pembroke — I never would have thought we would have had this good of a team, not the first year.”

