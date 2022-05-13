NEWTON GROVE — Avenging two losses to the Raiders in the regular season, the St. Pauls baseball team defeated Midway 8-4 Thursday in the second round of the 2A state playoffs.

The 12th-seeded Bulldogs (19-6) will play at No. 4 Whiteville in the third round Tuesday.

St. Pauls scored two runs in the first and took the lead for good with a third-inning run, adding one in the fourth, three in the seventh and one in the eighth.

“Somebody asked how we hit and I told them it wasn’t necessarily sporadic, we just got them when it counted,” St. Pauls coach Matthew Hunt said.

Cameron Revels singled in the first to score Antonio Candelaria, who led off the game with a double; Revels then scored on a Kemarion Baldwin RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

After Midway (14-9) tied the game in the bottom of the first at 2-2, Will Brooks led off the third with a double for the Bulldogs and scored on a Baldwin sacrifice fly for a 3-2 lead. The lead stretched to 4-2 when a T.J. Parker RBI single in the fourth brought home Bobby Lowery.

The Raiders pulled within one in the fifth at 4-3 when a run scored on a groundout.

St. Pauls scored three in the sixth, with a two-RBI triple by Antonio Candelaria to score Lowery and Parker and a sacrifice fly by Brooks to plate Candelaria, making it 7-3. Josh Henderson led off the seventh with a triple and scored on a passed ball for an 8-3 lead; Midway scored one in the bottom of the seventh.

Lowery started for the Bulldogs and pitched 1 2/3 innings with one hit, two unearned runs and four walks. Henderson relieved Lowery and pitched the remaining 5 1/3 innings, allowing five hits with one earned run and four strikeouts.

“Early in the season (Henderson) was our relief guy, and then we had some issues that he had to pick up one of our starters, and that’s what we had to use him for in the later part of the year. Now we’re kind of back where we need to be and he’s our relief guy,” Hunt said. “He’s a Bulldog, and even in that last inning tonight, I just looked at him and thumbs up, thumbs down, knowing that he’s going to give me the thumbs up if his arm fell off. He closed the door.”

John McLamb pitched five innings for Midway and took the loss.

Candelaria had three hits, two runs and two RBIs for St. Pauls. Baldwin had one hit and two RBIs; Parker had two hits, a run and an RBI; Brooks and Revels both had one hit, one run and one RBI. Henderson had two hits and scored a run and Lowery scored twice.

St. Pauls outhit the Raiders 11-6.

The Bulldogs advanced to the third round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2017, and will face a familiar foe in former conference rival Whiteville, a tradition-rich program who is playing deep into the playoffs perennially. The teams split two regular-season games in March.

“Since everybody played (Thursday night), everybody’s going to have all their pitching,” Hunt said. “It’s going to be a game to come see.”

Lady Rams shut out Pirates on the pitch

The Purnell Swett girls soccer team completed its regular season with a 2-0 home win over Lumberton Thursday.

The Rams (12-7-2, 7-6-1 United-8 Conference) scored one goal in each half.

The first came after Josie McLean stole possession and kicked a cross to Anna Lowry, who took a successful shot attempt.

After most of the was a “battle in the midfield,” Pirates coach Ethan Freeman said, the Rams scored their second goal with about five minutes left as McLean scored and Lowry assisted.

Purnell Swett will likely earn an at-large berth to the state tournament; the Rams are currently 28th in the state’s RPI rankings for 4A East and 32 teams will make the field, which will be announced Friday.

The season is complete for Lumberton (5-14-2, 3-9-2 United-8).