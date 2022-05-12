LUMBERTON — Lumberton High School seniors Angel Bowie and Kenston Skipper have both known for a long time that they wanted to play college basketball, sharing the same dream as they came up together with the Pirates.

Now they’ll get to share the college basketball experience.

Both Bowie and Skipper signed Thursday to play at Sandhills Community College in Southern Pines.

“Since we were younger, middle school, we had the same plan,” Skipper said. “We just had to make it to reality.”

Sandhills is a perennially-successful program at the junior-college level, and won the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division III national championship in 2020.

Bowie and Skipper are also no stranger to winning; both were reserves on Lumberton’s 4A co-state championship team in 2020 and worked into larger roles on the Pirates teams that reached the 4A East Regional final in 2021 and the second round in 2022.

“The biggest thing about getting two guys from Lumberton High School is they’ve got a good culture going out here right now, good success, and I think winning breeds winning,” said Sandhills coach Mike Apple, who was present at the signing ceremony Thursday. “We like to do that at Sandhills, so we’re glad to have them in our program.”

Both Bowie and Skipper said they had other offers, but that no other school came close to the strong fit that Sandhills provides.

“It felt like family; it felt like Lumberton,” Bowie said. “Their players hit me up too.”

“I had a couple more, but they weren’t how Apple recruited us and really helped us, made us feel welcome in the program,” Skipper said.

Bowie averaged 11.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as a senior; Skipper averaged 5.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

“They’re getting two really good athletes,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “Angel is a multi-dimensional athlete; Coach Apple told me he’s by far one of the best high-school rebounders he’s seen all year, and only being 6-(foot)-3, 6-4, he’ll fill a lot of spots and a lot of voids on a lot of (junior college) teams. So I’m excited to see Angel’s growth.

“Kenston’s still very raw, very athletic. I think his ceiling is extremely high. But they’re both great kids, great competitors, and I think they’ll have a good college career.”

Apple was complimentary of the players he’ll be coaching next season.

“(Bowie) is very efficient defensively; I think he can guard every position on the floor. I love his ability to rebound the basketball,” Apple said. “Kenston is potential. When he had the opportunities, and I know he didn’t have a whole lot of opportunities this year, I thought he made the most of it, and I really think he’s just going to get better and better.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.