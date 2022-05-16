INDIANAPOLIS — A week hiatus from action was culminated with celebratory news on Sunday evening when the 24th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team earned one of four at-large berths into this weekend’s two-bracket NCAA Southeast Regional. It is the fourth time in the last five full seasons that the Braves will compete in the NCAA postseason.

UNCP (38-15) will occupy the No. 5 seed in the three-team North Greenville-hosted double-elimination tournament which begins Thursday and continues through Saturday. The Braves will battle fourth-seeded and 8th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne (44-11) in Thursday’s opening round, and the winner of that contest will take on top-seeded and top-ranked North Greenville (45-8) later on Thursday.

Defending national champion and third-ranked Wingate (46-8) will host three other teams on the other side of the NCAA Southeast Regional. The Bulldogs will take on Peach Belt Conference Tournament champion Young Harris (37-17) in their NCAA opener, while eighth-ranked and third-seeded Columbus State (42-11) will open up play at that site against sixth-seeded Belmont Abbey (34-17).

The winner of each of the two brackets will lock horns in the best-of-3 NCAA Super Regional round, May 27-28, for the right to advance to the NCAA Division II World Series at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary,

Thursday’s matchup will mark the 18th meeting all-time between the Braves and Lenoir-Rhyne, but the first matchup between the two programs since 2017. The Bears lead the all-time series, 9-8, but stopped a five-game series skid with a 10-2 win over the Black & Gold on April 26, 2017.

Ticket information and game times for the 2022 NCAA Southeast Regional will be announced on Monday.

McLean named Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month again

An unblemished performance on the mound in April led to additional recognition for rookie Evan McLean on Friday afternoon when the righthander was crowned Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month for the second-straight time, the league office announced.

A product of Greenville and D.H. Conley High School, McLean posted a 4-0 record and a 2.84 ERA in five starts against conference foes in April, while also limiting opponents to a paltry .205 batting average. He struck out 20 batters in 22-2/3 innings of work, and allowed just seven earned runs across his five appearances that included victories over then-No. 5 North Greenville, Belmont Abbey, Barton and Mount Olive.

A first team all-conference pick just two weeks ago, McLean has compiled an 8-1 record and a conference-best 3.05 ERA in his first collegiate season, while striking out 48 batters in 56 innings pitched. He has allowed opponents to hit at just a .231 clip this season which ranks third-best among Conference Carolinas hurlers.