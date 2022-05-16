Carolina Bears quarterback Braylan Grice (13) looks to pass behind the block of Aizik Brown (25) during Saturday’s game against the Goldsboro Jets at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton.

Carolina Bears players Shiaikeem Lambert (0), Paul Reid (14) and Braylan Grice (13) celebrate after a Grice-to-Lambert touchdown pass during Saturday’s game against the Goldsboro Jets at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — When the Carolina Bears semi-pro football team played its first season in the fall of 2020, the competition was, at times, a struggle.

Just a year and a half later, now in its third season, the team is riding a winning streak and sits on the doorstep of a championship.

The Bears, who are based in Lumberton, earned a 20-0 win over the Goldsboro Jets on Saturday for their seventh straight win, staying tied with the Williamsburg Colonials for first place in the American Football Federation with one regular-season game remaining.

“We just came out and played,” said Isaiah Baker, the team’s coach and owner. “We lost our first game of the season and them boys said they weren’t losing no more. And it’s been a 7-0 streak right now, undefeated at home.”

Saturday’s win — and the team’s success all season — was led by the Bears’ defense. The Jets were held scoreless, while the Bears had a defensive touchdown when Braylan Grice returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown. This marked the second shutout of the season by the Bears, which have held the opposition to 14 points or less in six of their eight games this season, and to 24 points or less in all eight.

“We pride ourselves on our defense; we win games with defense, we lose games with defense,” Grice said. “So we try to excel on defense.”

After all of the team’s points came in the first half, the defense forced two second-half turnovers which helped keep Goldsboro off the scoreboard; Raheem McClam intercepted a pass late in the third quarter, then Hunter Waggoner sealed the win with a fumble recovery inside the final two minutes.

Grice, who was a two-sport star at Lumberton High School from 2015-19, also accounted for the team’s two offensive touchdowns, from the quarterback position. He scored the first on a quarterback draw late in the first quarter; after his pick-six early in the second quarter, he connected with Shiaikeem Lambert for a 75-yard touchdown pass late in the half then ran in the two-point try for a 20-0 lead.

“Everything was going; the coaches were calling good plays for me to get in the positions I was to score the touchdowns. I praise my coaches for all the good calls and stuff,” Grice said. “(On the long pass) we just saw a mismatch on the (defensive back), so we just took the head off, that’s what we call it, we took the head off.”

“When it comes to football, Braylan is everything you can ask for in a player,” Baker said. “Especially now because now he’s grown as a player, and now he’s more eager to learn too, so that makes him more electrifying. You can put Braylan at linebacker, defensive end, wherever, and he’s going to perform.”

A local star performing for the Bears — at a venue, the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex, literally down the street from where Grice starred at Lumberton High School, no less — is by design, as the team is primarily made up of players from Robeson County and the surrounding region. The team played its first season in Fayetteville and its second in Laurinburg before ultimately finding its home in Lumberton — which, given that the team’s name was originally the Robeson County Bears, was the plan all along — for this spring’s season.

“That’s the crazy part of about it, we have a lot of guys that were stars here in Lumberton, so that makes it even sweeter. I guess that makes (Grice) even more eager to play,” Baker said. “I think us moving from Laurinburg to Lumberton is the best decision we ever made.”

“I’m loving it,” Grice said. “I’ve got everybody; my family and friends can come out, because I’m from Lumberton. It ain’t hard for me to get a little bit of support, so that’s why I try to ball out every weekend.”

As the team has moved around, it has also improved. After a 3-5 opening season in the Central Carolina Football League in the fall of 2020 and a 5-3 mark in the Coastal Football Alliance in the spring of 2021, they’re currently 7-1 in the American Football Federation this spring.

“It was actually just getting the chemistry together with the guys, getting everybody situated, letting everybody learn their roles,” Baker said. “Now we’ve got guys that actually play their roles and do what they’re supposed to do, where we don’t have too many guys that do their own thing and everybody’s a team player now, so that makes a big difference too.”

After the season began with a 12-8 loss to the Carolina Red Devilz on March 12, the Bears’ seven-game winning streak includes a 20-14 win on March 26 against the Goldsboro Jets team they shut out on Saturday, and a 24-22 win over the Williamsburg Colonials, the team they’re tied for first with in the league standings. The Bears’ regular-season finale will be May 28 at the Columbus County Wranglers as they seek to clinch no worse than a share of a regular-season championship; the American Football Federation playoffs will follow the regular season.

“We’re 0-4, that’s our mentality, we’re 0-4 and we’ve got to win to get in the playoffs,” Baker said. “Keep that same mentality to win.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.