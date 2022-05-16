The Cheer XCEL All-Stars junior team finished in a tie for first at the D2 Summit national championship May 6-8 in Orlando, Florida.

LUMBERTON — Two teams of youth cheerleaders from a gym in Lumberton recently competed at the D2 Summit national championships at Walt Disney World in Orlando, with both finishing in the top three and one sharing a national championship.

The junior dynasty team from Cheer XCEL All-Stars, based on Linkhaw Road in Lumberton, finished in a tie for first in the May 6-8 competition; the seniors team finished third.

The junior team, for ages 6 to 17, finished second in their last two appearances at the event in 2019 and 2021. Due to some “obstacles” this season they had to earn a wild card bid into the event this year; in the first round they were the last team to advance into the finals despite a “bad situation” during the routine.

“An athlete didn’t get up on the shoulder and the pyramid didn’t go at all,” said Darline Scott, owner of Cheer XCEL. “But their scores were so high it got them to they were the last team that got to move forward to the finals. That was scary.”

After scoring a 93.8 out of a possible 100 points in the first round, the team increased its score by about four points, Scott said, to pull into a tie with the first-round leaders by the conclusion of the finals. The team remains undefeated this season, having finished first in every competition.

Cheer XCEL is in its seventh season of competition, and Scott said some of the members of the junior team have been together for all seven of those years.

The senior team, for ages 12 to 19, won the D2 Summit in the Level I division last year, and after moving up a division to Level II placed third this year. They were in sixth place after the first round of competition and improved to third by the end of the finals.

While participants enjoyed traveling to Florida, they remained focused on the task at hand throughout the trip.

“They had the mindset of we go there to compete, it is not a vacation,” Scott said. “When we first started going we stayed on property, but now we’ve lingered out and we just rent a house. Some of the kids don’t even go and visit the parks, because they know they’ve got a job to do, and the job was to go and compete and get the first-place title.”

Chyna Tramel is the head coach of the junior team and is assisted by Harlie Scott and Skylar Jones; Jones also competes on the senior team. Shameicha Wade is head coach of the senior team, assisted by Tramel.

Cheer XCEL has less than 30 athletes in its program, a small size that is “very uncommon” for an organization with two national championships, Scott said.

“If anybody wants to be a part of a national-winning gym, we’re taking registrations,” she said.