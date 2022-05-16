ELON — Lumberton High School alumnus Morgan Britt played a key role as the UNC Wilmington softball team won its first conference tournament championship Saturday.

Britt was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in the third-seeded Seahawks’ 10-2 win in six innings over fourth-seeded Elon in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament’s championship game and was named to the All-Tournament team.

Britt hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, her first of the season; her two-RBI double was part of an eight-run fifth inning which bust the game open for the Seahawks. Another RBI double in the sixth ended the game as UNCW took the eight-run lead required for an early finish via the run rule.

The conference title earned UNCW (32-13) its first NCAA Tournament appearance; they will travel to the Clemson regional where they will face the host Tigers at noon on Friday. The game will be televised on ACC Network; Auburn and Louisiana round out the field at the double-elimination regional.

Britt had RBIs in each of the Seahawks’ first two tournament games as well. In a 4-2 win Friday over top-seeded Delaware, she was 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI; in Thursday’s 2-1 win over second-seeded Hofstra, she was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base.

Seahawks pitcher Emily Winstead was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Performer.

For the season, the junior outfielder is hitting .291 with one home run, 21 RBIs, 17 runs and 11 stolen bases.

Britt, a 2019 Lumberton High School graduate, also led the Pirates softball team to its first conference tournament championship in her sophomore season in 2017.